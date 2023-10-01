Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink

COLE HARBOUR, Nova Scotia -- Sidney Crosby has brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown three times: 2009, 2016 and 2017.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain brought something else to Cole Harbour Place that had the entire area buzzing.

His team.

The Penguins were in town and people were stoked, with fans beginning to congregate at 6 a.m. By midmorning, the line of people, many wearing black and gold No. 87 jerseys, snaked all the way out to the street.

It was their way of showing their appreciation for Crosby, the hometown hero.

Just like Crosby was showing his appreciation for them by showcasing his Penguins firsthand.

During his minor hockey days, Cole Harbour Place was the arena where he would hone his skills, all the while hoping to make it to the NHL one day. Now, here he was, in that same venue, on that same ice surface, with his NHL teammates.

A surreal moment for the future Hall of Famer who’s had an impressive number of them.

“Yeah, it’s been a while,” the 36-year-old said. “But I certainly remember how excited I was to be on that ice at any point.

“I think we practiced twice a week back then. It was an hour twice a week, so it was exciting to get out there.”