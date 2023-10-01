Crosby embracing Nova Scotia homecoming with Penguins for preseason game

But this weekend is more than just a competition for Crosby. As Mason calls it, it’s “a celebration.”

“I think this is a great trip for the Penguins organization,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think this a terrific trip for Sid in particular, going to his hometown. He’s done so much for the Pittsburgh Penguins, he’s done so much for the NHL, he’s done so much for the city of Pittsburgh. To have the opportunity to bring his team to his hometown and play an exhibition game there is a great tribute to him.”

Kind words. Now pass the haggis.

* * * *

Make the 10-minute drive from Halifax to Cole Harbour and you are greeted by the iconic welcome sign that has been photographed countless times over the years.

“Cole Harbour. Home of Sidney Crosby,” it reads.

Last year, city officials added a message to the bottom.

“We proudly congratulate Nathan MacKinnon on the 2021/22 Stanley Cup Championship,” it says.

When you understand that this area has produced three elite NHLers -- Cole Harbour natives Crosby and MacKinnon, and the Halifax-born Marchand -- it really is an impressive feat especially for a province like Nova Scotia, which has a population of just under 1 million. Ontario, the home province of Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, has 14.7 million people.

No matter. The quality of Nova Scotia’s top hockey-playing elite can’t be debated.

Consider this: Three of the NHL’s top seven scorers since the 2012-13 season come from this region of Nova Scotia. Crosby is first with 893 points (327 goals, 566 assists), Marchand ranks sixth with 765 (323 goals, 442 assists) and MacKinnon is seventh with 759 (284 goals, 475 assists).

So what’s in the water in these parts that have produced three players who might one day all receive consideration for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, with Crosby leading that list?

“I remember an ESPN crew coming up here a few years ago asking me that same question,” Mason said. “For the record, it’s not the water. It’s just three elite athletes working toward their goals. There’s no secret. They’re just hardworking, down-to-earth guys. And they’re stars. And we take pride that they’re from here.

“The other thing is, you hear people around here talk about [Marchand] and how he’s matured and become a much better person the past few years. That’s important here. How you represent yourself when you’re from here is very important.

“And Sid sets the example of that.”

Jon Greenwood has seen that firsthand. He coached MacKinnon in minor hockey with the Cole Harbour Wings at a time when the boy idolized Crosby, who is eight years older.

“It’s Sid’s work ethic,” said Greenwood, now an assistant with the St. Mary’s University men’s hockey team. “They see it, and it rubs off on those guys. It goes far beyond skill. I read something recently that called him the greatest grinder in hockey history. That’s not talking about his talent. That’s all about desire and will.

“The other thing is, he’s always come back in the summers to train. This is his home. Nate and [Marchand] do the same, as do some of the other pros from the area. They understand it’s a special place.”

Greenwood referred to an event earlier this month when MacKinnon left Avalanche training camp to return here for a ceremony in which Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League retired his No. 22. MacKinnon played for Halifax from 2011-13 and won the Memorial Cup in his final season with the team.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,” MacKinnon said during the tribute at Scotiabank Centre on Sept. 22. “… Being from here, I spent my summers back home in Halifax. Definitely a close connection to the city.”

During some of those summers, Greenwood has helped organize some of the offseason skates featuring Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand at a local arena. The competitiveness gets intense at times, something Greenwood said helps all three drive each other.

“Yeah, they’re friends,” he said. “But when they start playing against each other at times, you’d never know it. They want to beat one another at any and all costs.

“You can see how that drive, that determination, that win-at-all-costs attitude rubs off on some of the younger guys.”

Count Drake Batherson as one of them. The 25-year-old Senators forward grew up in New Minas, 50 miles northwest of Halifax, and has been training during the offseason with Crosby, Marchand and MacKinnon since 2019. He calls those workouts “one of my favorite times of the year.”

As such, he’s looking forward to facing Crosby and the Penguins in Halifax on Monday.

“I've still got posters of the Penguins and Sid on my wall at my parents' house, so it's pretty fun now that me and Sid have built a relationship and we're buddies," Batherson said. "It's pretty cool looking back on it.”