PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.
Crosby ties Lemieux for Penguins' career assist record in win against Flyers
Gets 3 to reach 1,033, also scores for Pittsburgh, which is 3-1-0 in past 4
Crosby reached 1,033 assists in the NHL, tying Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history.
Michael Bunting scored twice, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each had two assists for the Penguins (16-15-5), who have won three of four. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.
Sean Couturier, Noah Cates and Egor Zamula scored, and Scott Laughton had two assists for the Flyers (15-16-4), who have lost four of five. Samuel Ersson was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in the first two periods; Aleksei Kolosov made six saves in relief.
Rust put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 1:29 of the first period on its first shot on goal, a one-timer from just above the right face-off circle.
Zamula tied it 1-1 at 6:12 a wrist shot past Jarry’s glove from the left circle.
Rakell then gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 11:53 on a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from Rust. It came after Rakell had a goal overturned at 7:14 when the Flyers challenged for offside.
Bunting made it 3-1 on the power play at 16:15, tapping in a pass from Malkin.
Philip Tomasino extended the lead to 4-1 with another power-play goal at 17:44, finishing a backhand pass from Crosby just outside the crease.
Cates cut it to 4-2 at 4:29 of the second period with a shot that went in off the left post, extending his goal streak to four games.
Couturier pulled Philadelphia to within 4-3 at 13:06 by skating around Kris Letang for a shot through Jarry’s five-hole.
Bunting pushed it to 5-3 with a slap shot at 18:48.
Crosby’s empty-net goal made it 6-3 at 17:30 of the third period before Blake Lizotte scored on the power play with 12 seconds remaining for the 7-3 final.