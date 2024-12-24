Crosby ties Lemieux for Penguins' career assist record in win against Flyers

Gets 3 to reach 1,033, also scores for Pittsburgh, which is 3-1-0 in past 4

Flyers at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

Crosby reached 1,033 assists in the NHL, tying Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history.

Michael Bunting scored twice, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each had two assists for the Penguins (16-15-5), who have won three of four. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

Sean Couturier, Noah Cates and Egor Zamula scored, and Scott Laughton had two assists for the Flyers (15-16-4), who have lost four of five. Samuel Ersson was pulled after allowing five goals on 14 shots in the first two periods; Aleksei Kolosov made six saves in relief.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 1:29 of the first period on its first shot on goal, a one-timer from just above the right face-off circle.

Zamula tied it 1-1 at 6:12 a wrist shot past Jarry’s glove from the left circle.

Rakell then gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 11:53 on a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from Rust. It came after Rakell had a goal overturned at 7:14 when the Flyers challenged for offside.

Bunting made it 3-1 on the power play at 16:15, tapping in a pass from Malkin.

Philip Tomasino extended the lead to 4-1 with another power-play goal at 17:44, finishing a backhand pass from Crosby just outside the crease.

Cates cut it to 4-2 at 4:29 of the second period with a shot that went in off the left post, extending his goal streak to four games.

Couturier pulled Philadelphia to within 4-3 at 13:06 by skating around Kris Letang for a shot through Jarry’s five-hole.

Bunting pushed it to 5-3 with a slap shot at 18:48.

Crosby’s empty-net goal made it 6-3 at 17:30 of the third period before Blake Lizotte scored on the power play with 12 seconds remaining for the 7-3 final.

