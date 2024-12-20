Crosby, Rust each gets 4 points, Penguins defeat Predators in OT

NASHVILLE -- Bryan Rust scored 1:07 into overtime, and he and Sidney Crosby each had four points for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Rust, who had two goals and two assists, won it with a wrist shot from the high slot off a pass from Evgeni Malkin. Crosby had a goal and three assists, ending his 10-game goal drought.
“You’re looking for things to build off of,” said Crosby, the Pittsburgh captain, who scored a power-play goal in the second period. “At the end of the power play there to get one was huge. Personally, it feels good to see one go in the back of the net. I thought we built off that.”
The Penguins tied the game for the third time at 11:36 of the third period, when Erik Karlsson scored with a wrist shot from the point with bodies in front of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.
“I think today was a battle out there from the puck drop,” Karlsson said. “I think they played well. We played well. Both teams made some mistakes. Both teams did some good things, but overall I think both teams competed really hard. We were chasing pretty much the whole game, and it was nice to be able to come back [three times] and then get it done in overtime.”
Karlsson and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 22 saves for the Penguins (15-14-5), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) and are 8-2-1 in their past 11.
“A month ago we probably don’t win a game like that,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think they’re developing a certain resilience and a certain belief that if we stay with it that we can come back. We’ve just got to compete. That’s probably what I’m most proud of of the group.”
Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators (9-17-7), who had won two of three. Saros made 15 saves.
“We did some good things, no question,” Skjei said. “We took it to them. Obviously, a few [defensive] zone mishaps led to their goals, but definitely more things we can take from this game to move forward with.”
Jonathan Marchessault gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period, redirecting a Forsberg pass on the rush.
Rust tied it 1-1 at 16:21. Crosby deked Skjei in the left circle and passed in front to Rakell, who fed Rust at the right post.
Luke Evangelista gave the Predators a 2-1 lead on the power play at 17:57, one-timing the rebound of a shot by Tommy Novak.
Steven Stamkos pushed it to 3-1 at 3:38 of the second on a one-timer from the left circle.
“We feel a little more connected, certainly,” Stamkos said. “We’re starting to get comfortable, whether it’s settling into some lines or some of us new guys getting really comfortable with what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to play. It’s nice to see some pucks go in the net finally. But, again, it’s a process. That’s better. Now, let’s clean up some other areas of the game.”
Crosby brought Pittsburgh within 3-2 on the power play at 7:54 when he redirected a Karlsson shot at the side of the net.
Rakell tied it 3-3 at 9:08 when his centering pass deflected in off the stick of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
“They’ve obviously been really good for us all year, but especially the last 10, 15 games,” Karlsson said of Pittsburgh’s top line of Crosby, Rakell and Rust. “They’ve been finding ways to generate puck possession mostly for us and wearing other top players on other teams down.”
Skjei gave Nashville a 4-3 lead at 7:44 of the third period by finishing a 3-on-1 rush. He scored with a wrist shot from the right circle off Ryan O'Reilly’s cross-ice pass.
NOTES: Crosby had his 478th multipoint game, passing Steve Yzerman for the seventh most in NHL history. … Penguins forward Philip Tomasino played against the Predators for the first time since they traded him to Pittsburgh on Nov. 25. He had three shots on goal in 11:15 of ice time. … Nashville defenseman Roman Josi missed a fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. He participated in the morning skate Thursday. … O’Reilly got his 500th NHL assist. … Marchessault has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak. … Stamkos has six points (two goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak.