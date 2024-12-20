Crosby, Rust each gets 4 points, Penguins defeat Predators in OT

The Penguins tied the game for the third time at 11:36 of the third period, when Erik Karlsson scored with a wrist shot from the point with bodies in front of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

“I think today was a battle out there from the puck drop,” Karlsson said. “I think they played well. We played well. Both teams made some mistakes. Both teams did some good things, but overall I think both teams competed really hard. We were chasing pretty much the whole game, and it was nice to be able to come back [three times] and then get it done in overtime.”

Karlsson and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 22 saves for the Penguins (15-14-5), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) and are 8-2-1 in their past 11.

“A month ago we probably don’t win a game like that,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think they’re developing a certain resilience and a certain belief that if we stay with it that we can come back. We’ve just got to compete. That’s probably what I’m most proud of of the group.”

Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Filip Forsberg had two assists for the Predators (9-17-7), who had won two of three. Saros made 15 saves.

“We did some good things, no question,” Skjei said. “We took it to them. Obviously, a few [defensive] zone mishaps led to their goals, but definitely more things we can take from this game to move forward with.”

Jonathan Marchessault gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period, redirecting a Forsberg pass on the rush.