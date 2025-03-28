Sabres cruise to win against Penguins despite Crosby setting NHL record

Crosby scored in the first period to give him 20 such seasons and pass Gretzky, who averaged at least a point per game in each of his first 19 seasons. The 37-year-old center leads Pittsburgh with 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists) in his 20th season. The goal gave him the record because he can play a maximum of 80 games after missing two with an upper-body injury on Feb. 7 and 8.

Jiri Kulich scored twice, and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and Tyson Kozak each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (30-35-6), who have won three straight games. James Reimer made 22 saves, and Bowen Byram and Rasmus Dahlin each had two assists.

Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 12 shots for the Penguins (29-34-11) before he was pulled for a second straight game in the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 15 saves.

Pittsburgh has lost three straight (0-2-1) and four of five (1-3-1).

Thompson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period, taking the puck from the right face-off circle and dragging it to the slot before beating Jarry stick side.

Krebs made it 2-0 at 4:44. Connor Clifton’s shot from the right wall took a double deflection off Tuch’s stick and then Krebs.

Crosby cut it to 2-1 at 11:11 when he snapped a pass from Rickard Rakell past Reimer’s left arm from in front.

Kulich increased the lead to 3-1 at 3:36 of the second period. He took a short drop pass from Byram in the slot and roofed it over Jarry’s right arm.

Mattias Samuelsson extended it to 4-1 at 5:20. Isak Rosen fed a cross-ice pass to Samuelsson in the right circle, and the defenseman beat Jarry short side, chasing the goalie.

Kulich scored from above the left circle for his second of the game to make it 5-1 at 11:34, and Kozak backhanded in a loose puck that trickled through Nedeljkovic for a 6-1 lead 28 seconds later.

Tuch pushed it to 7-1 at 19:34 with a snap shot from the left hash marks to the glove side.

Blake Lizotte cut it to 7-2 at 2:16 of the third period when he got his stick on a rebound in front and the puck deflected in off Dahlin’s skate.

Kevin Hayes put in a cross-crease pass from Conor Timmins on the doorstep at 13:54 for the 7-3 final.