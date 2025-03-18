Penguins returning to Stockholm to face Predators in 2025 Global Series

Teams will play at Avicii Arena in Sweden on Nov. 14, 16

crosby-forsberg-global-series-bug

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins return to Stockholm to face the Nashville Predators in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

The games will take place at Avicii Arena on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

Crosby, in his 20th NHL season, has played overseas once in his illustrious career, with the Penguins against the Ottawa Senators as part of the 2008 NHL Premiere Series in Stockholm. He had two assists in two games, a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 loss.

Pittsburgh has three Sweden-born players on its roster: defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Rickard Rakell and Emil Bemstrom. Karlsson and Rakell represented Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month.

"I think it becomes a big thing for us,” said Rakell, a native of Sundbyberg, Sweden. “I think [it’s special] just to have a chance to play in your home country or play in front of, like, your youth team or old coaches that you had growing up. For you to have a chance to have family or friends come and see you and your teammates play, I think it's a pretty special thing."

Karlsson, 34, is legendary in Sweden. He was named the best defenseman in the 2014 Sochi Olympics when Sweden took home the silver medal. He also became the second Sweden-born player to win the Norris Trophy when he was voted best defenseman in the NHL for the first of three times in 2011-12 while with the Senators. He also won in 2014-15 (Senators) and 2022-23 (San Jose Sharks).

"It's obviously a great experience," Karlsson told the Penguins website. "Everyone that hasn't been there before, they played with a lot of guys that are from there. You hear a lot of things about a lot of various foods and different things. So, it's fun for everyone to experience. Obviously, for us, it's nice because you have a lot of friends and family there, and at the same time, it's nice to be able to show your teammates your home country, and maybe put a picture to some of the things you talk about a lot and they're asking you about."

Rakell is in his third full season with the Penguins after he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on March 21, 2022. He leads them in goals (31) and is second to Crosby in points with 59 this season. Rakell played for AIK in Stockholm before coming to North America for the 2010-11 season.

Predators forward Filip Forsberg and defensemen Adam Wilsby and Andreas Englund are Sweden natives. Forsberg, 30, leads Nashville this season with 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games, played at the 4 Nations Face-Off and has scored at least 40 goals in two of the past four seasons. Englund was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10.

The Predators will be making their first trip to Stockholm and third overseas. They swept the Sharks in the 2022 Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, winning 4-1 and 3-2, and split two games with the Penguins at the GAME One Japan series in 2000, each team winning 3-1 at Saitama Super Arena.

This will be the 15th NHL season to include regular-season games outside North America. Stockholm has hosted the most NHL regular-season games of any city, with next season raising the total to 18 games.

The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the first NHL games played at Avicii Arena since reopening last month after a full year of extensive renovations. The first opportunity to purchase tickets to both games will be available to fans in attendance at the first-ever Hockey Day in Sweden celebration, hosted this year by the city of Linkoping on March 21-22. For more information on Hockey Day in Sweden, visit NHL.com/HockeyDaySweden and NHL.com/sv/HockeyDaySweden.

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales at 10 a.m. CET/5 a.m. ET on March 25 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. CET/5 a.m. ET the next day.

Sweden is one of the most important global markets to the League, accounting for the highest representation of players of any country outside North America (9.7 percent of NHL players this season were born in Sweden). Since 1997, the NHL has staged 46 regular-season games at venues outside North America. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the 47th and 48th regular-season games played overseas.

"It's exciting. I think anytime you get an opportunity to participate in events like that, I think it's exciting for our players," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I know it'll be an exciting venue. I've had the privilege to be a part of that on one of the other teams that I had coached a bunch of years back. It was a great experience. I think for the guys on our team that (it) will be their hometown, so to speak, I think it takes on a particular meaning for guys like that. 'Raks,' 'Karl,' I think it means a lot to those guys to have the opportunity to go back and participate in an NHL game in their home country. So, it's a great initiative, what the League does."

More information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal is available at NHL.com/GlobalSeriesSweden and NHL.com/sv/GlobalSeriesSweden; via Instagram @nhleurope and @nhlsverige; @NHLSverige on X; and via TikTok @nhleurope, which are serving as the official home for all of the latest news and information about the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, as well as other features from around the NHL.

NHL.com independent correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report

Related Content

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Stars determined to rebound against Panthers in 2nd game of Global Series Finland

Barkov lifts Panthers past Stars in hometown at Global Series Finland

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov has perfect homecoming in Finland with Panthers

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Longtime friendship between Maurice, DeBoer on display in Global Series

Lehtinen honored to drop puck in home country ahead of Global Series

NHL Global Fan Tour provides 'incredible' experience for kids, families in Tampere

Panthers embrace sauna culture with Global Series arrival outfits

Panthers, Stars hope to win for Finnish teammates at Global Series