Tkachuk brothers take pregame family photo with Brady’s newborn son

The Tkachuk boys newest member has entered the rink.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk posed for a family picture with Brady’s newborn son, Ryder, before their game against each other at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

During warmups, Matthew skated over to his brother to recreate their first photo together playing against each other in 2019.

Brady made sure to grab his baby boy, who was happily snoozing in a furry onesie, for the adorable snap.

Ryder was born on Sept. 16, the same day as his dad.

Nothing like a family affair for Ryder’s first NHL game.