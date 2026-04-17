Allvin fired as Canucks general manager

“I would like to thank Patrik for all his hard work over the past four seasons,” Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said. “Under his guidance we have accumulated a lot of good young talent, and he has helped us lay the foundation of our rebuild. This season was disappointing for everyone in the organization, and we understand how frustrating it was for those who care about the team. Moving forward our goal will be to continue to bring in younger players who can grow together with our current group and form our next competitive core.”

The 51-year-old was hired on Jan. 26, 2022, by Rutherford, who Allvin had worked under with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Allvin was with Pittsburgh for 26 seasons; he was director of European scouting, director of amateur scouting and assistant GM.

On Allvin's watch, Vancouver won more than 40 games once; they won 50 games in 2023-24 for the first time since 2011-12, but were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Canucks roster saw significant change in the past two seasons; Vancouver traded forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31, 2025, and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12.

Vancouver was also without several key players due to injury; forwards Evander Kane, Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki, defensemanDerek Forbort, and goalie Thatcher Demko all missed significant time this season.