Aho meets kids from hometown ahead of Global Series final for Hurricanes

Rarely though are they 10 hours.

But none of the 12 kids from the under-10 team Karpat club team based in Oulu were complaining Saturday, the day after their half-day trek.

Because the payoff wasn’t a rec game in their municipal rink. It was the opportunity to meet Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes at Veikkaus Arena, home of the 2026 NHL Global Series game between the Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken later Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).

Aho, who grew up in Oulu before charting a highlight-filled career in the NHL, joined the kids, who were selected through a random draw, after the Hurricanes held an optional morning skate.

“(The kids) were asking some tricky questions and just having fun,” Aho said. “The parents had some nice questions where you are trying to send the message of just have fun and work hard and just love the game and everything else will take care of itself.”

It was an important and valuable message, said Jyri Junnila, a coach in the program.

"They were definitely nervous, as this was such a big event for them,” Junnila said. “The kids were a bit shy at first, but they eventually loosened up and even asked some questions.”

The message resonates more strongly because it is the path that Aho followed in his journey to the NHL.

Aho, who scored two goals in a 4-1 victory against the Kraken here on Thursday, says he knows the hopes and dreams of these kids. He says he has lived them.

“Kind of surreal,” Aho said. “The whole week here, you see a lot of Finnish kids, you see Caniacs all the way from Raleigh. Everyone is excited and there has been good energy around this event all week, but this is even more special because they are from my hometown and I was literally in those kids’ shoes.”