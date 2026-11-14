Predators rally to defeat Golden Knights in shootout for seventh win in row

O’Reilly’s second of the game tied it 2-2 at 9:44 of the third period. He recovered an Adam Wilsby rim-around behind the net, skated to the right circle, and roofed a shot.

Juuse Saros made 40 saves, and Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored in the shootout for the Predators (11-4-5), who tied the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Victor Olofsson scored for the second consecutive game, and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Golden Knights (13-5-3), who have earned a point in five straight (4-0-1). Adin Hill made 30 saves.

O’Reilly put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 7:56 of the first period. He finished a one-timer off a Steven Stamkos touch pass across the front of the goal.

Olofsson tied the game 1-1 at 11:19, driving to the net at the far post and finishing an Ivan Barbashev rebound.

Andersson gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 10:48 of the second period with a 4-on-4 goal. Mitch Marner entered the offensive zone with speed, drew three defenders, and passed to a wide-open Andersson, who finished with a wrist shot.