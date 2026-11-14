Rangers get four goals in second, top Canucks for fifth win in six games

Gawdin, who is from nearby Richmond, British Columbia, was playing in his 15th NHL game since making his debut in 2020-21. It was the 29-year-old forward’s second game with New York after being called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault each had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Miller had two assists for the Rangers (12-8-1), who went 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip and have won five of their past six (5-1-0). Dylan Garand made 27 saves.

Elias Pettersson scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 25 saves for the Canucks (3-17-1) who have lost seven in a row (0-7-0) and are 1-16-1 in their past 18 games.

Brock Boeser had an assist to reach 500 career points (233 goals, 267 assists) with Vancouver in his 650th game.

Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 12:13 of the first period by deflecting a Zeev Buium point shot down under the extended glove of Garand from the top of the crease.

It was Pettersson’s fifth goal of the season, but his first 5-on-5 goal since Jan. 13, ending a 56-game drought.

Perreault tied it 1-1 at 18:47, taking a pass from Lafreniere behind the net to the bottom of the right face-off circle and lifting a wrist shot just under the crossbar and inside the post by the ear of Merilainen.

Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Rangers ahead 2-1 on the power play at 8:21 of the second period, collecting a cross-ice pass from Miller at the top left hash mark for a wrist shot under the blocker arm of Merilainen.

Gawdin scored his first NHL goal at 13:00 to make it 3-1 after Merilainen’s clearing attempt from the top of his crease bounced off Filip Chytil to Gawdin for a quick blocker side shot.

Lafreniere extended it to 4-1 at 15:14, finishing off a 3-on-2 passing play by taking a backdoor pass and cutting across the crease around a sprawled Merilainen before tucking it in on the backhand.

Gawdin’s second goal made it 5-1 at 16:10 after he deflected in a Vladislav Gavrikov point shot from the right edge of the crease.