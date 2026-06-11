Seattle Pride Classic growing into 'globally recognized celebration of hockey'

Event will more than 300 athletes from North America and beyond

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© B. Liesse Photo

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Seattle Pride Classic's origin story begins with a handful of folks and an idea formed in the basement of the Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, in 2019.

"We were a small group of LGBTQ hockey players, like-minded individuals who just wanted to play and be friends," Seattle Pride Hockey Association co-founder and executive director Joey Gale said. "Little did we expect that we'd have so much love and momentum that six years later we'd have the world's largest pride hockey tournament."

More than 300 athletes and 20 teams are set to compete in the sixth annual Seattle Pride Classic presented by Symetra that begins Friday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The three-day Classic has grown so much in size and stature that it has attracted LGBTQIA+ players and allies from across North America and from as far away as Australia to compete in 40 games and socialize at this year's tournament.

Gale attributes the tournament's rise to the growing interest in hockey within the LGBTQIA+ community fueled, in part, by the popularity of "Heated Rivalry," a television series which features gay characters.

"I think there's just a need for community right now," Gale said. "I think people are looking for ways to connect with one another, whether it's through sports or through other hobbies. Hockey has become that place where folks have seen it. And a lot of organizations like ours are trying to create a positive perception and a safe space for folks to play and learn."

The Classic follows one of the most significant years in SPHA's history. In February, the organization was invited to play in the NHL Unites Pride Cup in Surrey, British Columbia and competed against the Vancouver Cutting Edges LGBTQ+ Hockey Association. As part of the event, the NHL awarded SPHA a $25,000 donation in support of its ongoing efforts to expand participation and inclusion in hockey.

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In May, SPHA co-founder and President Steven Thompson was named a United States finalist for the NHL Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, which honors individuals who have positively impacted their communities through hockey.

"The growth of this event and the recognition our community has received from the NHL this year demonstrates what's possible when people feel genuinely welcomed into the game and connected to our community," Gale said.

The SPHA and the Seattle Pride Classic are examples of the power of hockey to bring people together and create meaningful community impact, said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs.

"By creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with the game, organizations like SPHA are helping grow hockey in meaningful ways," Davis said. "Through initiatives like the Seattle Pride Classic and their year-round commitment to education, opportunity, and inclusion, SPHA continues to expand access to the game while fostering a culture where more people feel they belong in hockey."

Gale said the Seattle Kraken have provided invaluable support to the Classic and SPHA over the years.

"The Kraken and Symetra both came and stepped up even before the Kraken had a name, when they were NHL Seattle," Gale said of the expansion team that began play in the NHL in 2021-22. "They sat down with us and had some great conversations about the organization that they were building and how they wanted us part of it. They've been great hosts for us since we've been hosting at the Iceplex. They're one of our best partners."

Trinity Parker, chief marketing officer at Symetra, hailed the Classic as a community-building event forged by the love of hockey.

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"Symetra has been proud to support this event since its early years and watch it grow from a local community event into a globally recognized celebration of hockey, inclusion, and belonging," she said.

Classic participants will play in competitive and social conferences on teams named after LGBTQIA+ figures like tennis star and Professional Women's Hockey League advisory board member Billie Jean King, the late author James Baldwin, former Women's National Basketball Association star Sue Bird and Luke Prokop, selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (No. 73) in the 2020 NHL Draft who became pro hockey's first openly gay player when he came out in 2021.

"Our competitive side is the real deal," Gale said. "We've got a championship game that culminates at the end of the weekend, and then we've got a social division for folks looking to really just have a good time and meet one another and play hockey with a little less of the expectation around winning."

The weekend will conclude with a community Pride Skate that welcomes players, families, friends and supporters to celebrate the tournament together. Ten percent of Pride Skate proceeds will benefit Seattle Pride Hockey Association.

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In a tournament that's open to everyone, Gale said about two-thirds of the players identify as LGBTQIA+, and the rest identify as allies or undisclosed.

"Since the inception, we've seen a surprising amount of allies register for our tournament," he said. "Part of it is we're a pretty inclusive place here in Seattle, but I think folks also want to build community, want to be present with folks who are different and learn from one another. And people just want to play hockey."

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