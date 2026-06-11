Seattle Pride Classic growing into 'globally recognized celebration of hockey'

More than 300 athletes and 20 teams are set to compete in the sixth annual Seattle Pride Classic presented by Symetra that begins Friday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The three-day Classic has grown so much in size and stature that it has attracted LGBTQIA+ players and allies from across North America and from as far away as Australia to compete in 40 games and socialize at this year's tournament.

Gale attributes the tournament's rise to the growing interest in hockey within the LGBTQIA+ community fueled, in part, by the popularity of "Heated Rivalry," a television series which features gay characters.

"I think there's just a need for community right now," Gale said. "I think people are looking for ways to connect with one another, whether it's through sports or through other hobbies. Hockey has become that place where folks have seen it. And a lot of organizations like ours are trying to create a positive perception and a safe space for folks to play and learn."

The Classic follows one of the most significant years in SPHA's history. In February, the organization was invited to play in the NHL Unites Pride Cup in Surrey, British Columbia and competed against the Vancouver Cutting Edges LGBTQ+ Hockey Association. As part of the event, the NHL awarded SPHA a $25,000 donation in support of its ongoing efforts to expand participation and inclusion in hockey.