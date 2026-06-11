Seattle Pride Classic growing into 'globally recognized celebration of hockey'

In May, SPHA co-founder and President Steven Thompson was named a United States finalist for the NHL Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, which honors individuals who have positively impacted their communities through hockey.
"The growth of this event and the recognition our community has received from the NHL this year demonstrates what's possible when people feel genuinely welcomed into the game and connected to our community," Gale said.
The SPHA and the Seattle Pride Classic are examples of the power of hockey to bring people together and create meaningful community impact, said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs.
"By creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with the game, organizations like SPHA are helping grow hockey in meaningful ways," Davis said. "Through initiatives like the Seattle Pride Classic and their year-round commitment to education, opportunity, and inclusion, SPHA continues to expand access to the game while fostering a culture where more people feel they belong in hockey."
Gale said the Seattle Kraken have provided invaluable support to the Classic and SPHA over the years.
"The Kraken and Symetra both came and stepped up even before the Kraken had a name, when they were NHL Seattle," Gale said of the expansion team that began play in the NHL in 2021-22. "They sat down with us and had some great conversations about the organization that they were building and how they wanted us part of it. They've been great hosts for us since we've been hosting at the Iceplex. They're one of our best partners."
Trinity Parker, chief marketing officer at Symetra, hailed the Classic as a community-building event forged by the love of hockey.