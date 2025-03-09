Ovechkin scores No. 886, Capitals defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Connor McMichael scored the go-ahead goal in the third and had an assist for the Capitals (42-14-8), who have won four straight since losing three in a row. John Carlson had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

“I just think we weren’t happy with how we were playing, and I still think we have a lot to work on, but obviously good character stuff going on,” Carlson said. “There’s a lot of momentum that we can build off of.”

Shane Wright and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (27-34-4), who won 4-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday but have lost five of seven. Joey Daccord made 20 saves.

“It stings,” said Eberle, the Seattle captain. “I think we played well enough to at least come away with a point, get it to OT. I liked the compete. I liked the battle. I like that. But ultimately you play, that's a good team, but you want to come out ahead.”

McMichael gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 15:44 of the third, redirecting a slap pass from Carlson past Daccord.

“I knew the whole way that he saw me, and he kind of looked me off -- a little deception,” McMichael said. “You can always count on Johnny to find me. It was a great play by him.”