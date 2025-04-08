Kraken at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
KRAKEN (34-38-6) at UTAH (35-30-12)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Victor Ostman

Injured: Ryker Evans (illness)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 28 saves Monday. ... Seattle recalled Winterton, a forward, and Ostman, a goalie from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, and reassigned forward Jani Nyman to Coachella Valley on Monday. ... Utah held an optional morning skate. ... Marino, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Yamamoto was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday.

