Kraken at Utah projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-38-6) at UTAH (35-30-12)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Victor Ostman
Injured: Ryker Evans (illness)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken did not conduct a morning skate following a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Grubauer is expected to start after Daccord made 28 saves Monday. ... Seattle recalled Winterton, a forward, and Ostman, a goalie from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, and reassigned forward Jani Nyman to Coachella Valley on Monday. ... Utah held an optional morning skate. ... Marino, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Yamamoto was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday.