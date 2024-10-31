Kraken at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (5-4-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Brandon Montour, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status Report

Montour, a defenseman who had a hat trick in an 8-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will not be in the lineup after returning home for the birth of his daughter. ... Benning, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, is expected to arrive in Toronto later Thursday but will not play... Robertson could return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Latest News

Stars hoping to end fun trip to Finland with bang against Panthers 

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hintz, Reinhart show off golden domes for Stars, Panthers in Finland

NHL Buzz: Andersen out week to week for Hurricanes

Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs for Benning, picks

NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Avalanche forward Stienburg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in game against Lightning

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Markstrom makes 20 saves, Devils shut out Canucks

Kopitar gets 800th career assist in Kings win against Golden Knights

Sergachev has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Flames

Super 16: Stars, Panthers move up Super 16 ahead of Global Series Finland

Kucherov, Lightning cruise past Avalanche for 3rd straight win

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Connor’s goal, 2 assists help Jets rebound, defeat Red Wings