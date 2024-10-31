Kraken at Maple Leafs projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-4-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Brandon Montour, John Hayden

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status Report

Montour, a defenseman who had a hat trick in an 8-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will not be in the lineup after returning home for the birth of his daughter. ... Benning, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, is expected to arrive in Toronto later Thursday but will not play... Robertson could return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.