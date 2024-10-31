Kraken at Maple Leafs projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-4-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Brandon Montour, John Hayden
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status Report
Montour, a defenseman who had a hat trick in an 8-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, will not be in the lineup after returning home for the birth of his daughter. ... Benning, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, is expected to arrive in Toronto later Thursday but will not play... Robertson could return after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.