Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SEA @ STL – 19:58 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review confirmed the actions of Seattle’s Jordan Eberle did not impair Joel Hofer’s ability to play his position in the crease.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

