Kraken score 3 straight in 3rd, rally past Penguins

Oleksiak carried the puck to the left face-off circle for a wrist shot, tying it 2-2 at 8:04. Tolvanen put Seattle in front 3-2 at 8:54 by tapping in a pass from Shane Wright just outside the crease for his 11th goal.

“I think it was a good team effort,” Oleksiak said. “I think we stuck with it. Worked well as a five-man unit and we had success doing that. It was a good showing for us.”

Kaapo Kakko scored an empty-net goal at 18:57 for the 4-2 final.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Kraken (19-23-3), who had lost five of six (1-4-1).

Bryan Rust and Philip Tomasino scored, and Tristan Jarry made 14 saves for the Penguins (18-20-8), who have lost three in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3).

“If I had the answer, I'd fix it,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We simply have to do a better job defending in our end zone. That falls on me. I've got to do a better job coaching these guys on our play in our own end, defending away from the puck and making sure that we're on the same page there."

Stephenson put Seattle ahead 1-0 on its second and final shot on goal of the first period, scoring short-handed at 2:12 with a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1. Daccord started the rush with an outlet pass to Jared McCann for the secondary assist and his first NHL point.

“Anytime you can get the first goal, it just kind of builds a little bit of momentum,” Stephenson said.