Tippett, Foerster each scores 2 to lead Flyers past Kraken

Catton gets 1st NHL point in debut for Seattle, which loses 1st in regulation

Kraken at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster each scored two goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia (3-2-1). Cam York had three assists, Sean Couturier had two assists and Dan Vladar made 20 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle, which lost in regulation for the first time this season (3-1-2). Joey Daccord made 16 saves on 21 shots through two periods. Philipp Grubauer stopped all six shots he faced in the third period.

Eberle was at the front of the net when Cale Fleury's shot deflected off his stick at hip height and past Vladar to make it 1-0 at 7:16 of the first period. Kraken forward Berkly Catton, making his NHL debut, was credited with an assist for his first NHL point.

Tippett tied it 1-1 at 9:56 on a redirection of Nick Seeler's shot. It was the third straight game with a goal for Tippett. The play was set up after Daccord misplayed the puck on the boards.

Foerster put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 13:19 with a power-play goal from the left face-off dot that went past Daccord's glove. Foerster's goal marked his 50th career goal, as well as the Flyers first power-play goal on home ice this season.

Konecny made it 3-1 at 4:59 of the second period when he tapped in Egor Zamula's pass through the crease on the right side.

Foerster's second goal came when he redirected York's point shot for a power-play goal to put the Flyers ahead 4-1 at 5:32.

Nyman got the Kraken back within two at 8:33 on the power play. Nyman's wrist shot from the right face-off circle got past Vlader's glove thanks to a flurry in the net that left his glove side vulnerable to make it 4-2.

Tippett scored his second from a sharp angle that found its way between the left post and pad of Daccord to bring to make it 5-2 at 15:40.

