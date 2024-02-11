Petersen helps Flyers defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (28-19-6).

Tomas Tatar and Jared McCann scored for Seattle (21-20-10), which lost its fifth straight on the road. Joey Daccord made 35 saves.

Laughton gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Tatar tied the game 1-1 at 17:09, shooting five-hole from the high slot. The goal was upheld after the Flyers challenged for offside.

Poehling made it 2-1 with a short-handed wrist shot from the right circle at 18:14. It's the second straight game the forward scored on the penalty kill, and Philadelphia's League-leading 12th short-handed goal.

McCann tied it 2-2 at 36 seconds of the third period when his shot from the right side went off Couturier's stick and past Petersen.

Couturier put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 5:30. He won an offensive-zone face-off and skated to the net, where he redirected Travis Sanheim's shot past Daccord.