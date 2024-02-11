PHILADELPHIA -- Cal Petersen made 17 saves in his first start since Nov. 11, and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight game, 3-2 against the Seattle Kraken at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Petersen helps Flyers defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win
Goalie makes 17 saves in 1st start since Nov. 11 for Philadelphia
Scott Laughton, Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (28-19-6).
Tomas Tatar and Jared McCann scored for Seattle (21-20-10), which lost its fifth straight on the road. Joey Daccord made 35 saves.
Laughton gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Tatar tied the game 1-1 at 17:09, shooting five-hole from the high slot. The goal was upheld after the Flyers challenged for offside.
Poehling made it 2-1 with a short-handed wrist shot from the right circle at 18:14. It's the second straight game the forward scored on the penalty kill, and Philadelphia's League-leading 12th short-handed goal.
McCann tied it 2-2 at 36 seconds of the third period when his shot from the right side went off Couturier's stick and past Petersen.
Couturier put the Flyers ahead 3-2 at 5:30. He won an offensive-zone face-off and skated to the net, where he redirected Travis Sanheim's shot past Daccord.