Cozens ties it late, Senators top Kraken in shootout to end 3-game skid

Cozens’ long-range one-timer beat Philipp Grubauer glove side with Ottawa’s net empty made it 3-3.

Shane Pinto and David Perron scored, Claude Giroux had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Senators (2-3-0), who had lost three straight. Tim Stutzle and Pinto scored in the shootout and Ullmark stopped both Kraken shooters for Ottawa’s first home win of the season.

Chandler Stephenson scored twice, Shane Wright also scored, Brandon Montour had two assists, and Grubauer made 19 saves in his season debut for the Kraken (2-0-2).

Ullmark reached across with the blocker to stop Wright on the doorstep on the power play to keep it at 3-2 at 10:32 of the third period, and later made a pad save on Jani Nyman on a breakaway at 12:33.

Wright scored on his own rebound at the edge of the crease to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period. It was the fifth consecutive game the Senators had allowed the first goal.

Pinto tied it 1-1 at 7:42. Lars Eller’s shot attempt was blocked and popped right to Pinto, who buried it from the slot. It was Pinto’s sixth goal in five games to start the season.

Ottawa extended its lead to 2-1 at 9:35 when Perron beat Grubauer blocker side with a quick shot from just below the left face-off dot on the power play.

Stephenson’s wrist shot from the top of the slot hit the cross bar, bounced off Ullmark’s skate and in to tie it 2-2 at 4:40 of the second period.

Stephenson scored his second goal of the game to give Seattle a 3-2 lead at 2:13 of the third period, finishing on a Jordan Eberle rebound on a power play.