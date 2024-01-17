Kakko, Shesterkin spark Rangers in win against Kraken

Wheeler scores twice for New York; Eberle, McCann each has goal, assist for Seattle

Recap: Seattle Kraken @ New York Rangers 1.16.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Kaapo Kakko scored his first goal since Nov. 20, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves in the New York Rangers’ 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Kakko played his second game after missing 21 with a lower-body injury he sustained Nov. 27. He had two goals in 20 games before the injury.

Shesterkin has won two straight starts, allowing three goals on 56 shots, including one on 25 shots in a 2-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. He had lost his previous two with nine goals against on 44 shots.

Blake Wheeler scored two goals, and Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox each had two assists for the Rangers (28-13-2).

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist, and Chris Driedger made 18 saves for the Kraken (19-16-9).

Seattle has lost two in a row (3-0 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday) after winning nine straight and getting a point in 13 consecutive games (11-0-2).

The Kraken played their second straight game without defenseman Vince Dunn (undisclosed) and forwards Matty Beniers (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (lower body). All three are day to day, Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

Vincent Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:22 of the first period.

However, Trocheck's neutral-zone turnover during a Kraken power play led to Eberle scoring off the rush at 10:41 to make it 1-1.

Erik Gustafsson scored 28 seconds later, giving New York a 2-1 lead at 11:09 with a high blocker-side wrist shot from distance.

Wheeler made it 3-1 at 12:32 of the second period with a netfront deflection of Jonny Brodzinski's shot.

Kakko extended the lead to 4-1 at 17:01 with a one-timer from between the hash marks off a pass from Zibanejad.

McCann's power-play goal at 14:24 of the third period made it 4-2, but Wheeler scored an empty-net goal at 17:22 for the 5-2 final.

