Montour gets 1st NHL hat trick, Kraken ease past Canadiens

Stephenson has 4 assists for Seattle, which scores 4 straight in 1st, ends 3-game skid

Kraken at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Brandon Montour scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Seattle Kraken opened with four straight goals in the first period of an 8-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Montour also had an assist, Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists, and Chandler Stephenson had four assists for the Kraken (5-4-1), who ended a three-game skid to begin a five-game road trip. Joey Daccord made 28 saves in his third straight start.

Cole Caufield scored for a third straight game for the Canadiens (4-5-1), who had won two in a row. Sam Montembeault made five saves on 10 shots and was replaced at 1:32 of the second period. Cayden Primeau stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief.

Jamie Oleksiak scored just 25 seconds into the first period to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. His shot from beyond the top of the left face-off circle went in off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson.

Ryker Evans made it 2-0 at 3:49 when his shot from the point hit off Josh Anderson and got by Montembeault.

Schwartz’s power-play goal at 7:27 extended it to 3-0, and Oliver Bjorkstrand pushed it to 4-0 at 10:33.

Caufield cut it to 4-1 at 16:11 with his ninth goal in 10 games. Juraj Slafkovsky assisted on the goal in his return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Montour made it 5-1 at 1:32 of the second period with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the point through traffic. He extended it to 6-1 with his second straight goal at 8:44 with a backhand on a rebound of his initial shot on Primeau.

Montour completed the natural hat trick at 14:12 of the third period for a 7-1 lead with a one-timer from the left face-off dot. Eeli Tolvanen pushed it to 8-1 at 15:14.

Anderson scored at 15:28 for the 8-2 final.

Latest News

Red Wings working on 'DNA,' braced for 'a good challenge' against NHL-best Jets

Panthers GM Zito calls playing, living in Finland 'greatest experience ever'

Mailbag: Pittsburgh’s love for Fleury; Oilers potentially without McDavid

Bodnar set amazing NHL record with Maple Leafs 81 years ago today

Look deeper than stats to fix penalty kill early in season

Fleury makes 26 saves for Wild, wins likely final game in Pittsburgh

Maatta traded to Utah by Red Wings for draft pick

Ersson makes 23 saves, Flyers shut out Bruins

Ovechkin scores twice, sparks Capitals to win against Rangers

Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Dostal helps Ducks hold off Islanders

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

NHL Buzz: Rust week to week for Penguins with lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hintz of Stars delivers smiles during children’s hospital visit in Finland 

McDavid sustains lower-body injury in Oilers loss to Blue Jackets

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker