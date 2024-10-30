Montour gets 1st NHL hat trick, Kraken ease past Canadiens

Montour also had an assist, Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists, and Chandler Stephenson had four assists for the Kraken (5-4-1), who ended a three-game skid to begin a five-game road trip. Joey Daccord made 28 saves in his third straight start.

Cole Caufield scored for a third straight game for the Canadiens (4-5-1), who had won two in a row. Sam Montembeault made five saves on 10 shots and was replaced at 1:32 of the second period. Cayden Primeau stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief.

Jamie Oleksiak scored just 25 seconds into the first period to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. His shot from beyond the top of the left face-off circle went in off Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson.

Ryker Evans made it 2-0 at 3:49 when his shot from the point hit off Josh Anderson and got by Montembeault.

Schwartz’s power-play goal at 7:27 extended it to 3-0, and Oliver Bjorkstrand pushed it to 4-0 at 10:33.

Caufield cut it to 4-1 at 16:11 with his ninth goal in 10 games. Juraj Slafkovsky assisted on the goal in his return after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Montour made it 5-1 at 1:32 of the second period with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the point through traffic. He extended it to 6-1 with his second straight goal at 8:44 with a backhand on a rebound of his initial shot on Primeau.

Montour completed the natural hat trick at 14:12 of the third period for a 7-1 lead with a one-timer from the left face-off dot. Eeli Tolvanen pushed it to 8-1 at 15:14.

Anderson scored at 15:28 for the 8-2 final.