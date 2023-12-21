Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Joey Daccord made 42 saves, including 20 in the first period, for the Seattle Kraken in a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Seattle extends point streak to 5; Los Angeles has lost 4 of 6
Daccord tied the Kraken record for saves in a game; he also stopped 42 in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 26.
“It’s always nice to get off to a good start,” Daccord said. “When you get peppered with pucks, it definitely helps you settle in quicker.”
Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (11-14-9), who extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2).
“We’ve had a roller-coaster year,” Eberle said. “It seems like we’ve blown a lot of leads and lost in OT and shootouts. … But these are the game that hopefully will catapult your team.”
Blake Lizotte scored short-handed, and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Kings (18-7-4), who have lost four of six (2-3-1), including their past two at home.
“The volume was there,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. “We didn't do a good job at the net. We didn't really want to get dirty or get down and dig in around the net.”
Most of the shots Daccord had to save were from the outside thanks to help from his defense, but he came up with a key save on Matt Roy’s attempt on a 2-on-1 rush with 27 seconds left in the first.
“He’s been tremendous,” Tanev said. “He played another phenomenal game for us in the first period, made some great saves to keep us in it and the group kind of took off after that.”
After being outshot 20-8 in the first, the Kraken took a 1-0 lead when Tanev scored at 5:19 of the second period. Following a face-off win by Alex Wennberg, Tanev charged the net and put in his own rebound with Kings defenseman Jordan Spence turned around and unable to play the puck.
Eberle made it 2-0 at 6:27 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway set up by Matty Beniers.
It was Eberle’s first goal in 13 games (Nov. 20).
“I don’t generally do that, but it was nice to get in behind and find one,” Eberle said.
Lizotte cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 8:00. Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz could not control the puck after Daccord played it far out of his crease below the goal line near the end boards, and Lizotte scored from the right circle before a diving Daccord could recover.
“The goalie was pretty far out,” Lizotte said. “So right when I got it, I knew I had a chance to get it in.”
Daccord was able to joke about the sequence that ended what could have been his second NHL shutout.
“I’m not used to having to skate full speed forward, so maybe I’ll start adding that into my practice routine,” Daccord said.
Los Angeles was 0-for-4 on the power play with one shot. It was unable to get the tying goal after Seattle defenseman Will Borgen was called for high-sticking with 2:45 remaining and Talbot pulled for an extra attacker.
“We were slow,” McLellan said. “We’d move it to a player. He would stop, handle the puck, look around, analyze everything, move it to the next guy. The penalty killers had to move but they never really got out of position, and I just thought we had poor pace with puck movement.”
NOTES: Daccord is the second goalie to make at least 20 saves in the first without allowing a goal this season; Joonas Korpisalo made 23 for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 28. … Lizotte got his 100th NHL point (35 goals, 65 assists) in his 281st game. He has 11 short-handed goals in his career. … Kings center Anze Kopitar won 14 of 19 face-offs (73.7 percent), and teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois won nine of 13 (69.2 percent).