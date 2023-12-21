Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings

After being outshot 20-8 in the first, the Kraken took a 1-0 lead when Tanev scored at 5:19 of the second period. Following a face-off win by Alex Wennberg, Tanev charged the net and put in his own rebound with Kings defenseman Jordan Spence turned around and unable to play the puck.

Eberle made it 2-0 at 6:27 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway set up by Matty Beniers.

It was Eberle’s first goal in 13 games (Nov. 20).

“I don’t generally do that, but it was nice to get in behind and find one,” Eberle said.

Lizotte cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 8:00. Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz could not control the puck after Daccord played it far out of his crease below the goal line near the end boards, and Lizotte scored from the right circle before a diving Daccord could recover.

“The goalie was pretty far out,” Lizotte said. “So right when I got it, I knew I had a chance to get it in.”

Daccord was able to joke about the sequence that ended what could have been his second NHL shutout.

“I’m not used to having to skate full speed forward, so maybe I’ll start adding that into my practice routine,” Daccord said.