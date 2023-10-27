Kraken at Panthers

KRAKEN (2-4-2) at PANTHERS (3-3-0)
6 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- William Lockwood
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Mike Reilly
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: None
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Dmitry Kulikov (illness)
Status report
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Friday he has not decided on a starting goalie Saturday; Daccord has started the past two games, including making 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bennett will be a game-time decision; the center, who has not yet played this season, returned to practice Thursday but left the ice early Friday. ... Kulikov, a defenseman, could be out after missing practice the past two days; if he cannot go, Reilly would make his Panthers debut. ... Barkov is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bobrovsky will start Saturday after Stolarz made 27 saves Tuesday.