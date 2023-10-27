Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Kraken at Panthers

KRAKEN (2-4-2) at PANTHERS (3-3-0)

6 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- William Lockwood

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Mike Reilly

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Dmitry Kulikov (illness)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Friday he has not decided on a starting goalie Saturday; Daccord has started the past two games, including making 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bennett will be a game-time decision; the center, who has not yet played this season, returned to practice Thursday but left the ice early Friday. ... Kulikov, a defenseman, could be out after missing practice the past two days; if he cannot go, Reilly would make his Panthers debut. ... Barkov is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bobrovsky will start Saturday after Stolarz made 27 saves Tuesday.