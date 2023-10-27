Kraken at Panthers

KRAKEN (2-4-2) at PANTHERS (3-3-0)

6 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- William Lockwood

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Mike Reilly

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Johan Gadjovich (upper body), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Dmitry Kulikov (illness)

Status report

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Friday he has not decided on a starting goalie Saturday; Daccord has started the past two games, including making 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Bennett will be a game-time decision; the center, who has not yet played this season, returned to practice Thursday but left the ice early Friday. ... Kulikov, a defenseman, could be out after missing practice the past two days; if he cannot go, Reilly would make his Panthers debut. ... Barkov is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bobrovsky will start Saturday after Stolarz made 27 saves Tuesday.