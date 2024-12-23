Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken

Cale Makar scored a goal and had two assists, Valeri Nichushkin scored a goal, and Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists for the Avalanche (21-15-0), who have won three straight and seven of their past nine games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves.

Jared McCann and Kaapo Kakko each scored a goal for the Kraken (15-19-2), who have lost five straight, including 6-2 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Makar scored to make it 1-0 Colorado with a power-play goal at 10:05 of the first period. His wrist shot from just inside the blue line found its way through Nichushkin’s screen in front.

McCann tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot that went top shelf far side at 17:55 of the first period. Shane Wright took the puck down below red line before feeding McCann at the top of the crease for the shot.

Kakko scored his first with the Kraken to make it 2-1 with a shot off the face-off that went under the pad of Blackwood at 4:01 of the second period. Kakko was acquired by the Kraken via a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Nichushkin evened it up 2-2 when he located the rebound of MacKinnon’s initial shot and sent it past a sprawling Daccord 11 seconds later.

Kiviranta scored to make it 3-2 with a one-timer over Daccord's glove to finish a 2-on-1 rush with Rantanen at 12:01 of the second.

Kiviranta scored into the empty net twice, at 17:26 to make it 4-2 and at 18:28 to complete the natural hat trick for the 5-2 final.