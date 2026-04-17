Wedgewood makes 22 saves, Avalanche shut out Kraken

The shutout was also the 12th of Wedgewood's NHL career.

Nick Blankenburg and Parker Kelly scored, and Valeri Nichushkin had two assists for the Avalanche (55-16-11), who went 5-0-1 in their final six games and set a franchise record for points in a season with 121. Forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and Gabriel Landeskog did not play.

Colorado will begin its Western Conference First Round series against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Kings finished as the second wild card following a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday and wins by the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks.

Victor Ostman made 33 saves in his first NHL start for the Kraken (34-37-11), who lost their final three games of the season.

Blankenburg appeared give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period, but Seattle challenged the play for offside, and the goal was overturned after a video review determined that Logan O'Connor entered the zone without possession of the puck.

However, Blankenburg scored another goal that counted at 17:38 of the second period. Brent Burns sent a pass from the blue line down to Blankenburg, who one-touched it along the goal line off the left arm of Ostman.

Kelly made it 2-0 at 12:19 of the third period, finishing Cale Makar's cross-ice pass in the bottom of the left circle. Nichushkin started the play by carrying the puck left to right across the blue line before feeding Makar, who then found Kelly.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar returned to the bench after missing two games because of facial fractures and a corneal abrasion he sustained after he was struck by a puck in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.