In their final regular season game of the 2025-26 NHL season, the Colorado Avalanche were ready to Brock.

The team celebrated forward Brock Nelson 's 1,000th career game, honoring the veteran forward for the milestone.

Avalanche players showed up in custom T-shirts featuring "Mr. 1000" with Nelson's likeness seemingly photoshopped onto the body of former president Abraham Lincoln, complete with chin beard, a reference that seemingly stems back to his time playing in the 2026 Olympics for Team USA.