Avalanche honor Nelson for 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony, shirts

Veteran forward shares milestone moment with family, teammates

Brock Nelson kids 1000 games
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

In their final regular season game of the 2025-26 NHL season, the Colorado Avalanche were ready to Brock.

The team celebrated forward Brock Nelson 's 1,000th career game, honoring the veteran forward for the milestone.

Avalanche players showed up in custom T-shirts featuring "Mr. 1000" with Nelson's likeness seemingly photoshopped onto the body of former president Abraham Lincoln, complete with chin beard, a reference that seemingly stems back to his time playing in the 2026 Olympics for Team USA.

The Avalanche also lit up the ice with a full graphic in honor of Nelson.

Before the game, the team played a lengthy tribute video and had Nelson's family join him on the ice.

The Avalanche also shared an adorable photo of Nelson and his children in the team's locker room.

Acquired last March in a trade, Nelson has spent the past season and a half in Colorado. He played the first 12 of his 13 NHL seasons with the New York Islanders, who drafted him in the first round in 2010.

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