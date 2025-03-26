Flames top Kraken in OT, keep pace in Western wild-card race

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jordan Eberle and Tye Kartye scored, and Daccord made 33 saves for the Kraken (30-36-6), who have lost three straight.

"We're just trying to instill a culture. ... Battling, never giving up, playing for the guy beside you," Kartye said. "For the last whatever we have, 10 games, really try to instill that into our game."

Klapka gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 10:58 of the first period when he lifted a rebound at the edge of the crease over Daccord's right pad following a net drive off the goal line he initiated.

Schwartz tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:25 of the second period. He slid the puck under Wolf on a backdoor setup from Jared McCann after a failed clear earlier in the shift by MacKenzie Weegar.

Kartye put Seattle up 2-1 at 18:42. He took a pass from Dunn, split the Flames defense off the rush and shot past Wolf's glove.

His goal came after Jani Nyman and Brandon Montour hit posts 34 seconds apart.

"'Dunner' just made a really good pass, quick up, and I saw a lane there and I was just able to take it," Kartye said. "I think any chance I'm going to get to shoot the puck I'm going to try to take the opportunity and that was one of them."

Kadri tied it 2-2 at 13:42 of the third with a wrist shot from the right circle over Daccord's glove on the power play.