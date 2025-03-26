CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored his second goal of the game with 1:02 remaining in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Flames top Kraken in OT, keep pace in Western wild-card race
Kadri wins it with 2nd goal of game at 3:58; Seattle loses 3rd in row
Kadri deked Joey Daccord with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway that was set up by Matt Coronato after Dustin Wolf made a pad save on Vince Dunn's one-timer from the low slot.
"Finish the game," said Kadri, who reached 300 NHL goals with his second straight overtime winner. "I'm hoping it's a game-winner. The ice was a little chewed up and it started to roll a little bit. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't just a little bit concerned, but I was able to finish the move off, and we needed that second point."
Rasmus Andersson and Adam Klapka scored, and Coronato had two assists for the Flames (34-25-11), who have won four straight. Wolf made 26 saves.
Calgary remained four points behind the St. Louis Blues, who won 6-1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Flames have three games in hand.
"The belief has been there all year," Wolf said. "There's been stretches where hockey games haven't gone our way and we've had a tough time stringing them along, but if there's ever a time to get the engines running it's right now. It's a super-tight race, as everyone knows. You certainly don't want to let one slip away because the other guys aren't."
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, Jordan Eberle and Tye Kartye scored, and Daccord made 33 saves for the Kraken (30-36-6), who have lost three straight.
"We're just trying to instill a culture. ... Battling, never giving up, playing for the guy beside you," Kartye said. "For the last whatever we have, 10 games, really try to instill that into our game."
Klapka gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 10:58 of the first period when he lifted a rebound at the edge of the crease over Daccord's right pad following a net drive off the goal line he initiated.
Schwartz tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:25 of the second period. He slid the puck under Wolf on a backdoor setup from Jared McCann after a failed clear earlier in the shift by MacKenzie Weegar.
Kartye put Seattle up 2-1 at 18:42. He took a pass from Dunn, split the Flames defense off the rush and shot past Wolf's glove.
His goal came after Jani Nyman and Brandon Montour hit posts 34 seconds apart.
"'Dunner' just made a really good pass, quick up, and I saw a lane there and I was just able to take it," Kartye said. "I think any chance I'm going to get to shoot the puck I'm going to try to take the opportunity and that was one of them."
Kadri tied it 2-2 at 13:42 of the third with a wrist shot from the right circle over Daccord's glove on the power play.
Andersson put Calgary in front 3-2 at 15:49 with a slap shot that beat Daccord's blocker off a face-off win by Coronato.
"We're pretty poised and composed if we're in that type of situation because it's familiar to us," Kadri said. "We've done it on the road, which can be incredibly difficult. We were at home today, and we always had the belief we were going to tie the game."
Eberle poked a loose puck just outside the crease under Wolf to tie it 3-3 at 18:30.
"It was just a close game," Eberle said. "They obviously get one on the power play and then late there, like the fight back. Overtime there we had a Grade A look to win it and great save and it goes the other way. That's 3-on-3. I like the way that we skated for the most part, competed. Obviously we want maybe a couple plays back, but that's playoff hockey almost right there. They're fighting for their lives. I like the way we played."
NOTES: Calgary's win was its fourth straight comeback victory, the third-longest such stretch in franchise history. ... Kadri, who has six points (five goals, one assist) in a four-game goal and point streak, is the first player in Flames history to score an overtime winner in consecutive games. ... Seattle's loss when leading after two periods was its first in 17 games this season. ... Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a three-game point streak.