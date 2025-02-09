Kraken score 3 straight late, rally to defeat Flames in OT

Beniers wins it with power-play goal at 2:58 to end 3-game skid

Kraken at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Matty Beniers scored on the power play at 2:58 of overtime, and the Seattle Kraken rallied with three consecutive late goals for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Beniers circled the top of the slot before shooting through a screen and past Dustin Wolf's glove while Seattle had a 4-on-3 advantage.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (24-29-4), who ended a three-game losing streak. Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for the Flames (26-21-8), who have lost four of five and six of eight. Wolf made 25 saves.

Wright cut it to 2-1 at 13:12 of the third period. Adam Larsson's shot was blocked in the slot, but Wright found the loose puck and beat Wolf's right pad.

Burakovsky tied it 2-2 at 15:19. He forced Jonathan Huberdeau into a turnover at the Flames blue line and beat Wolf with a shot that caught a piece of his glove before trickling over the goal line.

Frost gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the second period, electing to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 with Joel Farabee and shooting by Daccord's glove from inside the left face-off circle.

Kadri extended it to 2-0 at 6:37 of the third when he tapped in a cross-ice backhand pass from Huberdeau.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Duchene gets 3 points, Stars ease past Sharks

Dostal makes 43 saves, Ducks edge Kings in shootout

Rangers score twice in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets

O'Reilly, Marchessault each has 4 points, Predators top Sabres to end skid at 6

Doughty named to Canada 4 Nations Face-Off roster 

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase when Capitals host Utah Hockey Club

Marchand 'so grateful' to represent Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Wild score 5 straight, surge past Islanders

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd to lift Canucks past Maple Leafs

Shesterkin out 1-2 weeks for Rangers with upper-body injury

Konecny, Flyers hold off Crosby-less Penguins to end skid

Thomas ties game late, Blues recover to defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Kings celebrate Lewis for 1,000th NHL game

Matthew Tkachuk gets 3 points in Panthers win against Brady Tkachuk, Senators

NHL Buzz: Crosby out for Penguins against Flyers, misses 2nd straight game

Demko leaves Canucks game against Maple Leafs

Quinn Hughes misses 4th straight game for Canucks, status uncertain for 4 Nations Face-Off