Kraken score 3 straight late, rally to defeat Flames in OT

Beniers circled the top of the slot before shooting through a screen and past Dustin Wolf's glove while Seattle had a 4-on-3 advantage.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (24-29-4), who ended a three-game losing streak. Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for the Flames (26-21-8), who have lost four of five and six of eight. Wolf made 25 saves.

Wright cut it to 2-1 at 13:12 of the third period. Adam Larsson's shot was blocked in the slot, but Wright found the loose puck and beat Wolf's right pad.

Burakovsky tied it 2-2 at 15:19. He forced Jonathan Huberdeau into a turnover at the Flames blue line and beat Wolf with a shot that caught a piece of his glove before trickling over the goal line.

Frost gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the second period, electing to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 with Joel Farabee and shooting by Daccord's glove from inside the left face-off circle.

Kadri extended it to 2-0 at 6:37 of the third when he tapped in a cross-ice backhand pass from Huberdeau.