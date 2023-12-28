Driedger makes 37 saves in return, Kraken defeat Flames

Goalie wins 1st NHL start in 20 months for Seattle, which has points in 7 straight

Recap: Kraken at Flames 12.27.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Chris Driedger made 37 saves in his first NHL start since May 1, 2022, and the Seattle Kraken extended their point streak to seven games with a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Driedger played 14 games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League in 2022-23 after recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL he sustained in the gold-medal game while playing for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. He then played 15 games in the AHL this season before being recalled on Dec. 9, when goalie Philipp Grubauer sustained a lower-body injury. 

"It's definitely some of the most adversity I've ever faced in my career," Driedger said. "It's been a long road, a lot of hours spent with the medical staff putting in hours when the guys are skating and kind of doing my own thing and watching from the stands. To come out and finally get back in, it was pretty emotional. It was just really incredible. It was a long process, do the rehab, go to the minors, start this year in the minors. It's a lot of adversity and it feels good to get this one."

Alex Wennberg and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Kraken (13-14-9), who have won three in a row for the first time this season and are 5-0-2 during their point streak.

"There's got to be urgency and we've got to fight for each other, and that's what we're doing right now," Wennberg said. "Tonight, it's not really a pretty win. We were working hard and trying to find a way to win games, and that's what matters. In the past it does feel like that's been lacking a little bit. We're doing a lot of good things and getting rewarded."

SEA@CGY: Wennberg whips in a shot from the faceoff dot

Nazem Kadri scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames (14-16-5), who have lost consecutive games after winning three straight.

"I think obviously right now the mood's not top, but we'll come in tomorrow ready to work again and we'll keep pushing ourselves to get over that hump, get over that .500 mark, and push ourselves into a wild card spot," Calgary captain Mikael Backlund said.

Wennberg put Seattle up 2-1 at 6:00 of the third period with a shot short side over Markstrom's right shoulder from the face-off dot.

"It's a great play," Wennberg said. "I feel like it was opening up. It was a great sauce pass. I feel like [Brandon Tanev] was open on the back, so I think the goalie was cheating a little bit on it. I didn't really see where it went but happy with the result for sure."

The goal came after Driedger stopped Yegor Sharangovich in the slot 33 seconds into the third and made a glove save on Martin Pospisil's backhand on a drive to the net at 1:48.

Driedger also stopped Elias Lindholm at the edge of the crease with 16 seconds remaining to preserve his first NHL win since April 29, 2022.

"I think you try to bear down on those situations," Kadri said. "Of course, we want to score and capitalize on those opportunities, but at the same time, he made some great saves, timely saves to keep his team in it on the road. We certainly pushed."

Yamamoto gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the first period on the Kraken's first shot, a wrist shot that beat Markstrom low blocker side on a breakaway created by a stretch pass from Vince Dunn.

SEA@CGY: Yamamoto skates in on a breakaway and fires home a shot

Kadri tied it 1-1 at 8:09 when he swatted a loose puck in the crease over the goal line on the power play.

Markstrom made a blocker save on Tye Kartye's breakaway at 6:59 of the second period, and Driedger went cross crease to make a paddle save on Lindholm's backdoor one-timer on the power play at 13:04.

"He did amazing," Wennberg said. "It's been a while, but you can just tell how good of a goalie he is. It takes a lot to actually come in. He played games down there (in the AHL), but it's a different game up here and just making those big saves. He's winning the game for us."

