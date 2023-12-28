Driedger makes 37 saves in return, Kraken defeat Flames

Driedger played 14 games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League in 2022-23 after recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL he sustained in the gold-medal game while playing for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. He then played 15 games in the AHL this season before being recalled on Dec. 9, when goalie Philipp Grubauer sustained a lower-body injury.

"It's definitely some of the most adversity I've ever faced in my career," Driedger said. "It's been a long road, a lot of hours spent with the medical staff putting in hours when the guys are skating and kind of doing my own thing and watching from the stands. To come out and finally get back in, it was pretty emotional. It was just really incredible. It was a long process, do the rehab, go to the minors, start this year in the minors. It's a lot of adversity and it feels good to get this one."

Alex Wennberg and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Kraken (13-14-9), who have won three in a row for the first time this season and are 5-0-2 during their point streak.

"There's got to be urgency and we've got to fight for each other, and that's what we're doing right now," Wennberg said. "Tonight, it's not really a pretty win. We were working hard and trying to find a way to win games, and that's what matters. In the past it does feel like that's been lacking a little bit. We're doing a lot of good things and getting rewarded."