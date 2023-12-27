Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic

That they'll be back in that ballpark to play a hockey game less than three years later on the NHL's biggest regular-season stage is both hard to comprehend and not surprising all at the same time.

"Coming in as a new franchise there's a lot of uncertainties," Oleksiak said. "You don't know how people are going to respond. But we're fortunate. We've got a lot of good people behind us and we're doing things the right way. It's definitely an earned opportunity here."

Eberle said he noticed a difference in how the community both felt about the Kraken and treated the team when he returned to Seattle before training camp this year.

The Kraken were coming off a run to the Western Conference Second Round last season. They won in six games against the Colorado Avalanche, who at the time were the defending Stanley Cup champions, before losing in seven games to the Dallas Stars.

"Getting recognized in the street all of a sudden," Eberle said. "People wearing Kraken gear all over. People talking about us, about how excited they are for the season. That's something I didn't feel year one. People were excited for a team and that they had one, but once we gave them a chance to experience playoff hockey, that's where it changed. You start to gain a fan base and people that really get behind us. I think we have that. It all comes with winning."

That's what the Golden Knights did. They went to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. They were an instant hit, and their popularity has grown since. They've made the playoffs five times, culminating with the Stanley Cup championship last season.

"There's regular season hockey and there's playoff hockey, and those that have been around hockey understand the difference between those two," Tanev said. "Showing everybody here, the fans, the city, what playoff hockey is all about and how it takes another step, another level, it was great for our group to get that done so quickly."

It was as important to keep building the brand and growing the sport here too, forward Jared McCann said.

"I really do feel we needed it early," he said. "If you go through a stretch where you don't make the playoffs and the team is not doing very well, people start to lose interest. That happens a lot, so for us to get a playoff series victory in our first time in the playoffs is pretty amazing. We want to get back there. We have a group of guys that are really hungry to get back there. We had a taste of it. We want more."

The Kraken have a climb to get there this season after digging themselves a hole with their play in the first half. They come out of the NHL holiday break with a record of 12-14-9, but are 4-0-2 in their past six games. But that'll be the small story about them on Jan. 1, when the two points on the line will matter only after the puck is dropped.

The main story is and will continue to be about a team in its third season in a new NHL market being big enough to get approximately 50,000 people to ring in the new year at a hockey game played in a baseball stadium in front of a national television audience.

That means something to the people whose pictures are hanging on the walls here at Kraken Community Iceplex. They're making the history, building the traditions and setting the standard that future Kraken players will learn about, follow and appreciate.

Soon there will be framed images of them competing in the Winter Classic too, a signature moment in the team's young life.

"It's an opportunity for guys who might have not been in that certain spotlight to come in and really push the envelope to grow the game as much as we can, to help build the organization to what we want it to be," Tanev said. "It's an opportunity for guys who might not have had a lot of other opportunities. It's really cool. We all came into this all hoping to do the same thing, to build the organization and get it to be as good as we can as fast as we can."