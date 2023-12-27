‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’ Episode 3 goes into kitchen

Matty Beniers and Will Borgen of the Seattle Kraken try their hands at baking.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy tries to figure out how to cope without injured goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.

It’s all part of the peaks and valleys in the third episode of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise,” which airs on TNT and Max in the United States on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (available for streaming on Max beginning Jan. 1), premieres in Canada on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Sportsnet One, and airs Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet in Canada.

The four-part docuseries follows the Golden Knights and Kraken as they prepare for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The latest episode takes viewers behind the scenes on the road and in the kitchen at home as Beniers and Borgen, two of Seattle’s younger players, wage a cookie bake-off.

“He might have won,” Borgen says after sampling Beniers’ work, based on his grandmother’s recipe. “I bet his grandmother makes them better.”

The cook-off gives the roommates time to mull playing in the Winter Classic.

“Playing on outdoor rinks is so fun,” says Beniers, a 21-year-old forward who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season. “You’re obviously a kid doing it, but now you get to be an adult and go play in an actual game.”