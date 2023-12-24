Zegras scores ‘Michigan’ goal in Ducks loss to Kraken

Dunn has 3 points for Seattle, which extends point streak to 6

Recap: Kraken @ Ducks 12.23.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM – Trevor Zegras scored "The Michigan" style goal for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center on Saturday.

Zegras, who missed the previous 20 games with a lower-body injury, skated behind the net and scooped the puck up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over Kraken goalie Joey Daccord’s right shoulder to cut the lead to 3-2 at 14:01 of the third period.

Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beneirs had two assists for the Kraken (12-14-9), who extended their point streak to a season-best six games (4-0-2). Daccord made 32 saves.

Frank Vatrano scored, and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for the Ducks (12-21-0), who are 3-15-0 in their past 18 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 13:26 of the first period.

Dunn made it 2-0 at 16:24 when he finished a 3-on-2 rush with a tap-in off a centering pass from Beniers.

Vatrano’s power-play goal, a one-timer from the high slot, cut it to 2-1 at 6:18 of the second period.

Tatar scored with a backhand from a tight angle to extend the lead to 3-1 at 8:25 of the third.

Latest News

Pittsburgh Penguins Ottawa Senators recap December 23

Stutzle, Senators top Penguins for Martin's 1st win since return as coach
Tampa Bay Lightning Washington Capitals game recap December 23

Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row
Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 23

Matthews has 2 more goals, Maple Leafs defeat Blue Jackets 
Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson playing status

Carlsson out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with sprained knee
Columbus Blue Jackets Sean Kuraly injury update

Kuraly of Blue Jackets has medical scare following abdominal injury
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Kaprizov scores in 3rd straight game, Wild hand Bruins 4th loss in row
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Bedard scores ‘Michigan' goal in Blackhawks loss to Blues
Connor Bedard scores Michigan goal

Bedard, Zegras score incredible ‘Michigan’ goals
Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap December 23

Kreider lifts Rangers past Sabres in OT
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 23

Lee has 3 points, Islanders defeat Hurricanes
Detroit Red Wings New Jersey Devils game recap December 23

Meier scores twice, Devils rally past Red Wings to end 3-game skid
NHL teams dress festive for holiday season 

NHL teams deck out in festive outfits to celebrate holiday season
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras to return from injury for Ducks against Kraken
Vegas Golden Knights Florida Panthers game recap December 23

Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Golden Knights
Jacques Martin to coach first home game in Ottawa in 20 years

Martin coaches Senators in Ottawa for 1st time since 2004
Dallas Stars Nashville Predators game recap December 23

Stars score twice in final 15 seconds, stun Predators
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Josi does best goalie impression with glove save