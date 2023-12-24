Zegras scores ‘Michigan’ goal in Ducks loss to Kraken

Zegras, who missed the previous 20 games with a lower-body injury, skated behind the net and scooped the puck up to his left, scoring a lacrosse-style shot over Kraken goalie Joey Daccord’s right shoulder to cut the lead to 3-2 at 14:01 of the third period.

Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beneirs had two assists for the Kraken (12-14-9), who extended their point streak to a season-best six games (4-0-2). Daccord made 32 saves.

Frank Vatrano scored, and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for the Ducks (12-21-0), who are 3-15-0 in their past 18 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 13:26 of the first period.

Dunn made it 2-0 at 16:24 when he finished a 3-on-2 rush with a tap-in off a centering pass from Beniers.

Vatrano’s power-play goal, a one-timer from the high slot, cut it to 2-1 at 6:18 of the second period.

Tatar scored with a backhand from a tight angle to extend the lead to 3-1 at 8:25 of the third.