Carlsson out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with sprained knee

Leo Carlsson is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, the Anaheim Ducks announced Saturday.

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was injured in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday when Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar fell against the rookie center's right side, causing his leg to buckle inward.

Carlsson, who turns 19 on Tuesday, has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games.

"You never like to see a teammate go down, it doesn't matter who it is," Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale said.

Trevor Zegras returned from a 20-game absence because of a lower-body injury and moved into Carlsson's spot as the top-line center when Anaheim hosted the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSD, BSSC).

Zegras has a goal and an assist in 12 games this season; he had 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 81 games last season.