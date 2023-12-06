Sharks rally from 3 down in 3rd, defeat Islanders on late OT goal

Eklund, who also had two assists, took a drop pass from Mikael Granlund in the top of the right circle and beat Ilya Sorokin under his left arm on a rush.

Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for the Sharks (7-17-2), who have won two of their past three on a current six-game road trip after losing their first 10 games away from home this season.

Mike Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat each had two assists for the Islanders (10-7-7), who had won two in a row. Sorokin made 28 saves.

Kevin Labanc scored his first of the season on a redirection to get the Sharks to within 4-2 at 11:55 of the third.

Hertl cut it to 4-3 at 16:49 with Kahkonen on the bench for an extra skater. Granlund's shot from the point deflected off a couple of players to Hertl, who scored over Sorokin's left pad at the right post.

Hertl then scored another goal with Kahkonen on the bench to tie it 4-4 at 18:30, tapping in a backdoor pass from Eklund at the right post.

Julien Gauthier gave New York a 1-0 lead at 9:28 of the first period, scoring glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Hertl tied it 1-1 at 12:19. Anthony Duclair won a battle for the puck behind the net and passed out front to Hertl, who had skated in off the bench and beat Sorokin high glove side from the slot.

Brock Nelson responded to put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 5:27. He scored blocker side off the far post from the right circle on a power play.

Reilly made it 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 5:17 of the third period, beating Kahkonen with a slap shot from the left circle off a pass from Holmstrom.

Ryan Pulock extended the lead to 4-1 at 8:27 with a one-timer from the top of the left circle on a power play.