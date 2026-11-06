Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (7-9-1) at WILD (11-3-3)
8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NHLN, NBCSCA, KSTP
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Troub
Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Nolan Allan
Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Mason Shaw, Cameron Crotty
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip
Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Wennberg, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate. He has missed the past eight games. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Forwards Marcus Foligno (13 games missed) and Nick Foligno (14 games missed) will not play after each practiced with the team Thursday and participated in the skate Friday. They could return Saturday. … Defensemen Faber and Spurgeon (three games missed) will not play this weekend. … Gustavsson, a goalie who has yet to play this season after offseason surgery, was also on the ice for the skate. All five injured Wild players are expected to travel on the upcoming road trip.