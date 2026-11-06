Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (7-9-1) at WILD (11-3-3)

8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NHLN, NBCSCA, KSTP

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Troub

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Nolan Allan

Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian

Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Mason Shaw, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip

Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Wennberg, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate. He has missed the past eight games. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Forwards Marcus Foligno (13 games missed) and Nick Foligno (14 games missed) will not play after each practiced with the team Thursday and participated in the skate Friday. They could return Saturday. … Defensemen Faber and Spurgeon (three games missed) will not play this weekend. … Gustavsson, a goalie who has yet to play this season after offseason surgery, was also on the ice for the skate. All five injured Wild players are expected to travel on the upcoming road trip.