Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (20-47-10) at WILD (42-29-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore

Injured: Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Toffoli will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek could return; each forward has been out with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov has missed 28 games and Eriksson Ek 21. ... Middleton skated, but the defenseman will miss his second straight game. ... Fleury will start for the first time since March 25, when he allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.