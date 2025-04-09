Sharks at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (20-47-10) at WILD (42-29-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore

Injured: Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Toffoli will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek could return; each forward has been out with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov has missed 28 games and Eriksson Ek 21. ... Middleton skated, but the defenseman will miss his second straight game. ... Fleury will start for the first time since March 25, when he allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens' success in stretch run hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek could return for Wild against Sharks

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs

EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Ovechkin talks goals record with 'Good Morning America'

Sabres miss playoffs for NHL-record 14th consecutive season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Avalanche rally, top Golden Knights in shootout

Theodore healthy, contributing for Golden Knights after injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

Utah scores franchise-record 7 goals to ease past Kraken