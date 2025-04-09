Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (20-47-10) at WILD (42-29-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore
Injured: Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
Toffoli will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek could return; each forward has been out with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov has missed 28 games and Eriksson Ek 21. ... Middleton skated, but the defenseman will miss his second straight game. ... Fleury will start for the first time since March 25, when he allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.