Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

SAN JOSE -- Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, together again, side by side.

The way they say it should be. The way it was for so many years in San Jose Sharks teal.

Marleau will be at SAP Center on Saturday when the No. 19 of his former teammate will be retired by the Sharks, just 21 months after his own No. 12 became the first one to receive that honor from the franchise.

It just feels right. For Thornton. For the Sharks. For the fans.

“Yeah, it's unbelievable,” Marleau said Friday prior to the Sharks' 2024 Legends Game. “It’s going to be great to be able to look up in the rafters and see a 12 and a 19 side by side.

“It's going to be really special.”

Not to mention emotional.

“I’m almost guaranteed there’ll be some waterworks,” he said.

With good reason.

Even before they became NHL teammates when Thornton was traded to the Sharks by the Boston Bruins in 2005, the two were already linked. Indeed they were teammates while teenagers representing Canada at a U-18 tournament in 1996 on a team coached by Pete DeBoer, who would coach them with the Sharks two decades later.