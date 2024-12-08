Tkachuk scores 2 more, Panthers defeat Sharks

Forward has 5 goals, 10 assists in past 6 games; Blackwood makes 50 saves for San Jose

Sharks at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk scored twice to extend his point streak to six games (five goals, 10 assists) for the Florida Panthers in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers (17-9-2), who have points in six straight (5-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal for the Sharks (10-15-5), who lost 8-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 50 saves.

Tkachuk put the Panthers ahead 1-0 just 23 seconds into the game, batting in the rebound of Sam Bennett’s shot at the top of the crease.

Tkachuk then made it 2-0 at 10:05 of the second. He picked up a loose puck at the blue line, drove to the net and lifted a backhand that went in off Blackwood’s shoulder.

Barkov made it 3-0 at 13:17 with a power-play goal, scoring a one-timer from a tight angle below the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Carter Verhaeghe.

Toffoli scored a redirect at the left side of the net on the power play with Blackwood on the bench for an extra attacker for the 3-1 final at 18:35.

