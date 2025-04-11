Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

SHARKS (20-47-11) at OILERS (45-28-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN360, NBCSCA+

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Cameron Lund

Jan Rutta -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Max Jones -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Cam Dineen

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Rutta will return after missing 27 games with a lower-body injury; he will take the place of Ferraro, a defenseman who is out for the rest of the season after blocking a shot during an 8-7 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. ... Draisaitl will miss his fourth straight game; the center said Friday he wants to return before the end of the regular season to get ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... Ekholm will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ...Dineen, a defenseman, was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday after the Oilers played with five defensemen in a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Skinner will dress and back up Pickard after missing seven games with a head injury. ... Edmonton loaned goalie Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield on Thursday.

