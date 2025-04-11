Sharks at Oilers projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Cameron Lund
Jan Rutta -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Georgi Romanov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Max Jones -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Cam Dineen
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Rutta will return after missing 27 games with a lower-body injury; he will take the place of Ferraro, a defenseman who is out for the rest of the season after blocking a shot during an 8-7 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. ... Draisaitl will miss his fourth straight game; the center said Friday he wants to return before the end of the regular season to get ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. ... Ekholm will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ...Dineen, a defenseman, was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday after the Oilers played with five defensemen in a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Skinner will dress and back up Pickard after missing seven games with a head injury. ... Edmonton loaned goalie Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield on Thursday.