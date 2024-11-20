Sharks at Stars projected lineups

SHARKS (6-10-4) at STARS (11-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom -- Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Vanecek was injured in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Vanecek traveled with the team, and the goalie could be available to play Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.