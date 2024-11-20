Sharks at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (6-10-4) at STARS (11-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom -- Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Vanecek was injured in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Vanecek traveled with the team, and the goalie could be available to play Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide 

NHL EDGE stats: Capitals outlook after Ovechkin injury

NHL, NHLPA to unveil full rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off on Dec. 4

Flores staying hopeful, humble during journey through junior hockey

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Buzz: Domi placed on injured reserve by Toronto

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury

Winter Classic jerseys for Blackhawks, Blues unveiled

NHL On Tap: Necas looks to extend point streak for Hurricanes against Flyers

Mailbag: Necas' hot streak for Hurricanes; European expansion

Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, Rangers edge Canucks for 3rd straight win

Flames tie it in 3rd, defeat Islanders in shootout

Killorn gets goal, assist in 3rd to help Ducks rally past Blackhawks 

Scheifele scores hat trick, Jets bounce back with win against Panthers

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'