Sharks at Stars projected lineups

SHARKS (6-10-4) at STARS (11-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Carl Grundstrom -- Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
Status report
The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Vanecek was injured in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Vanecek traveled with the team, and the goalie could be available to play Thursday at the St. Louis Blues. … The Stars held an optional morning skate.