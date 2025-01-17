Blue Jackets defeat Sharks, extend winning streak to 6 games

COLUMBUS -- James van Riemsdyk scored twice, and Zach Werenski extended his home point streak to 18 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who won their sixth straight game with a 4-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.
Werenski has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) during the home point streak, which is tied with Brian Leetch (1991-92) for the sixth-longest by a defenseman in NHL history.
“I’m just going to about my business, trying to help the team win,” Werenski said.
Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Adam Fantilli scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (22-17-6), who are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games.
“We are confident that any night we can give ourselves a chance to win,” Johnson said.
“He’s very good, got a lot of offensive skill,” San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic said. “He can skate, sees the ice really well. He's already at 50-plus points.”
Tyler Toffoli scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for the Sharks (14-26-6), who have lost four of five.
They trailed 2-0 after the first period.
“I don't think we were very good executing anything,” Toffoli said. “Passes. We weren't forechecking. We weren't breaking pucks out and obviously turning the puck over and they capitalize. We gave them too many chances.”
Fantilli made it 1-0 at 12:11 of the first period to extend his NHL career high point streak to seven games (eight points; four goals, four assists).
“We knew tonight had to come out strong and get a lead early,” Werenski said. “We were a little slow and sloppy in the second period. I’d like to clean that up.”
Werenski fed him coming down the slot and Fantilli took the pass on the backhand before going to the forehand for his 11th goal.
“Everyone is buying into our system,” Werenski said. “All those little details that help teams win; we have collective buy-in right now. Everyone is on board with what we are doing and getting results out of it, so it’s been fun.”
Johnson scored at 16:17 to make it 2-0 after Sean Kuraly took a giveaway and passed to him in the left circle. His shot trickled through Georgiev’s pads for his 12th goal.
The Sharks were outshot 12-1 in the second period and 25-8 going to the third period.
“It’s hard to keep that focus and understand what they are doing,” Merzlikins said. “It’s hard to read the game if you don’t have shots. It’s a tough one, but I am happy with the end result.”
Van Riemsdyk tipped a shot from the left point by Damon Severson for a 3-0 lead at 6:37 of the second period.
“Very disappointing. Slow start. The first two periods were sloppy. Just couldn't get anything going,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Toffoli made it 3-1 at 7:32 of the third period when he scored his 17th goal from the slot off a pass from the right wall by Macklin Celebrini.
“We just can't seem to put a couple (wins) together,” Vlasic said. “We had some at the beginning of 2025 and then let up. In this League, you’re not guaranteed a win no matter who you're playing so we’ve got to find a way to put these together, start on time, execute passes, the things we need to do to win.”
Van Riemsdyk scored into an empty net at 17:59 to make it 4-1.
“Regardless of how we feel, we are playing for the most part the right way,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “When you do that, you can gain momentum, and you can gain confidence in how you are playing because you are not feeding other teams or chasing the game.”
NOTES: Kirill Marchenko assisted the second van Riemsdyk goal to give him seven points (two goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak. … Fantilli, 20, became the second Blue Jackets player to have a seven-game point streak before the age 21, joining Rick Nash (eight games, 2003-04). … Van Riemsdyk has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games. … Celebrini has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) to tie Patrick Marleau (13 goals, 19 assists) for the most by an 18-year-old Sharks player. … Vlasic became the 21st NHL defenseman to play 1,300 games.