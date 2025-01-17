Blue Jackets defeat Sharks, extend winning streak to 6 games

Werenski has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) during the home point streak, which is tied with Brian Leetch (1991-92) for the sixth-longest by a defenseman in NHL history.

“I’m just going to about my business, trying to help the team win,” Werenski said.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Adam Fantilli scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (22-17-6), who are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games.

“We are confident that any night we can give ourselves a chance to win,” Johnson said.

“He’s very good, got a lot of offensive skill,” San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic said. “He can skate, sees the ice really well. He's already at 50-plus points.”

Tyler Toffoli scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for the Sharks (14-26-6), who have lost four of five.

They trailed 2-0 after the first period.

“I don't think we were very good executing anything,” Toffoli said. “Passes. We weren't forechecking. We weren't breaking pucks out and obviously turning the puck over and they capitalize. We gave them too many chances.”