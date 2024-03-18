CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 1:23 in the third period and rallied for a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at United Center on Sunday.
Blackhawks get 3 quick goals in 3rd to rally past Sharks
Donato, Korchinski, Anderson score in span of 1:23, Bedard, Kurashev each has 2 points
Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski and Joey Anderson each scored to put the Blackhawks ahead 4-2 with 7:58 remaining. Chicago scored five consecutive goals after trailing 2-0 entering the second period.
Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (19-44-5), who have won three of their past four. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves.
“Yeah, I didn’t really like our first period,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I thought we started out OK, but I didn’t think we played a hard-enough game. And that’s physically but also just using our legs and playing in a straight line. We had some really good O-zone forechecks and some O-zone time, and I think that led to playing a little faster.”
Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostinscored for the Sharks (16-44-7), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and have lost four in a row. Devin Cooley made 26 saves in his NHL debut.
“The experience was, obviously, amazing,” said Cooley, a native of Los Gatos, Calif., located in the San Francisco Bay Area just southwest of San Jose. “First game, that’s something I’ve been working towards my entire life. I’m really happy that happened. For it to happen for my hometown team that I grew up watching was pretty special.”
Donato tied it 2-2 at 10:39 of the third on a turnaround shot from the slot with Taylor Raddysh providing a screen in front.
“When they got the one to tie it up, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Our mistakes were just too big. The mistakes were just too big in critical times and in critical areas. Didn’t do enough to win.
“I thought it was a tough night for our D-corps in general. I thought some decision-making wasn’t what it needed to be. I thought we made way too many long passes instead of making simple plays, and that really got us in trouble.”
Korchinski gave Chicago its first lead, 3-2 at 11:51 with a one-timer from the blue line.
“It's nice, but the better feeling is just winning as a team, getting that team feeling and feeling good,” Korchinski said. “Getting a goal and winning, that's the dream, so it's awesome.”
Anderson extended it to 4-2 at 12:02 when his backhander deflected into the net off Sharks defenseman Calen Addison.
“We're doing good things,” Anderson said. “We're sticking to the process. I've said before, it's not always pretty but you’ve got to win blue lines, win pucks in, stay on top of them. Sometimes you get into a matchup where the best part of your game is just giving them nothing. And I think for the most part, we've been doing a good job of that. Offense comes, it's obviously a little streaky, but just try to find a way to contribute offensively or in a positive way every night.”
Carpenter gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 10:33 of the first period. He put in the rebound of a shot by Alexander Barabanov after passing the puck to him in the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush.
Kostin made it 2-0 at 16:32, scoring from near the crease after Mikel Granlund passed to him from behind the net.
“He’s an elite player,” Kostin said of Granlund. “He’s one of the best in the NHL. He’s been holding his level. He’s an amazing player.”
Kurashev cut it to 2-1 at 14:02 of the second period. Tyler Johnson sent the puck to the front of the net from the right circle, and Kurashev redirected it in.
Bedard scored into an empty net with one second remaining for the 5-2 final.
NOTES: Cooley, who played minor hockey with the San Jose Jr. Sharks program, became the first California-born goaltender and fifth California-born player to appear in at least one game with the franchise, joining Sasha Chmelevski, Craig Coxe, Matt Nieto and Scott Parker … Bedard recorded his 12th multipoint game this season. The only other active players who recorded as many before their 19th birthday are Sidney Crosby (29), Patrik Laine (20), Nathan MacKinnon (15), Jeff Skinner (14) and Sam Gagner (12).