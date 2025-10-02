Mikkola signs 8-year contract with Panthers

Defenseman, 2-time Cup winner, had career high in goals, points last season; deal begins in 2026-27

Mikkola FLA signs 8 year contract

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Niko Mikkola signed an eight-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 29-year-old defenseman had NHL career highs in goals (six), assists (16), points (22), plus-minus (plus-12), shots on goal (116) and ice time per game (20:12). He led the Panthers in hits (137) and was second in blocked shots (88) one behind defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Mikkola, who is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Panthers on July 1, 2023, had six points (three goals, three assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season to help Florida win the Cup for the second straight season.

"Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers."

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (No. 127) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Mikkola has 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 328 regular-season games for the Blues, New York Rangers and Panthers and 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 69 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

