Blue Jays' Game 7 loss in World Series leaves McDavid 'gutted'

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid can relate with the Toronto Blue Jays and their run to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have also had the heartbreak of losing a Game 7 with a championship on the line, for them, the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers captain said he felt for the Blue Jays, who lost 5-4 in 11 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding game of the Series on Saturday in Toronto. Not only did the Blue Jays lose the game, they led 3-0 early and were two outs away from the championship only to see the Dodgers take it away.

“It was a historic moment and I couldn’t be more gutted for those guys,” McDavid said Saturday after a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rexall Place. “Obviously we know what that feels like, and for it to happen the way it happened, I’m just completely gutted for those guys. It was a fun run, they’ve given Canada a lot to cheer about and they should be very, very proud of themselves.”

Edmonton generated similar excitement throughout Canada with its two playoff runs, losing to the Florida Panthers in the Final in 2024 and in six games last season.

The Oilers were looking to become the first Canada-based NHL team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Blue Jays were trying to win the World Series for the first time since repeating as champions in 1993.

Each team had memorable postseason runs.

“It’s special, that’s what’s sports is all about, is bringing people together,” said McDavid, a native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. “Throughout the summer and the last two months especially, they really brought people together and that’s what it’s all about. Those guys can be very proud and hold their heads high, it was a special group.”

Edmonton and Chicago each had a unique perspective on the baseball game as the broadcast was played on the scoreboard through the first two periods.

“That was really, really strange,” McDavid said. “Obviously we’re all on the Jays’ bandwagon and everybody is wanting them to win and it’s so disappointing obviously, but it was strange to have it on during the game. Listening to the crowd, it was distracting for sure, I’m glad they shut it off for the third.”

Though McDavid had a rooting interest in the result of the baseball game, he needed to tend to business on the ice. He had three assists in the win, including one on the goal scored at 2:43 of overtime by defenseman Evan Bouchard.

“I found myself watching the Jays game sitting on the bench,” McDavid said. “And listening to the crowd while I’m on the ice, (wondering) what just happened?”