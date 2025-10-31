Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

Team holds special ceremony celebrating forward's career milestone

NYR@EDM: Henrique celebrates recent milestone with family, teammates, Oilers fans

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers celebrated veteran forward Adam Henrique’s 1,000th NHL game milestone with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Henrique was joined by his parents, Joe and Teresa, wife, Lauren, and daughters, Blake and Sophie, on the ice.

A tribute video of highlights throughout the veteran forward’s 1,000 games aired on the arena video board. Henrique’s past and current teammates sent their well wishes in the video.

“Rico, Congratulations man,” former Anaheim Ducks teammate Ryan Getzlaf said in a clip. “What an honor it was to play with you, to watch you. Love that I was able to spend some years with you there in Anaheim. I just enjoyed everything you brought to the rink every day. Congratulations, my friend.”

The Oilers gifted Henrique a custom Rolex watch and a custom print of the forward.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman presented Henrique with the commemorative Tiffany crystal on behalf of the League. Oilers CEO and president of hockey operations Jeff Jackson presented the commemorative silver stick.

Henrique’s daughters received their own custom Oilers “1,000” jerseys.

On Oct. 21, Henrique played in his 1,000th game during the team’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators. He became the first player to reach the career achievement as an Oiler.

Henrique is in his 16th NHL season. He was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (82nd overall pick) of the 2008 NHL Draft. The veteran forward played with the Devils from 2010-18 and the Ducks from 2018-2024. The Oilers acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline.

