Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

The Edmonton Oilers celebrated veteran forward Adam Henrique’s 1,000th NHL game milestone with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Henrique was joined by his parents, Joe and Teresa, wife, Lauren, and daughters, Blake and Sophie, on the ice.

A tribute video of highlights throughout the veteran forward’s 1,000 games aired on the arena video board. Henrique’s past and current teammates sent their well wishes in the video.

“Rico, Congratulations man,” former Anaheim Ducks teammate Ryan Getzlaf said in a clip. “What an honor it was to play with you, to watch you. Love that I was able to spend some years with you there in Anaheim. I just enjoyed everything you brought to the rink every day. Congratulations, my friend.”