Leonard joining Capitals during Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky 'dream come true'

BOSTON -- Ryan Leonard was in the Boston College locker room, moments from signing with the Washington Capitals, when a text message popped up on his phone.

It was Alex Ovechkin.

"I read it in the locker room, all the guys were in there," Leonard said at TD Garden on Tuesday after his first NHL morning skate. "It was probably 5, 10 minutes before I actually signed. They're like, 'What? I don't know if you should respond to that.' I was like, 'I kind of have to.' But it was pretty cool."

It was a whirlwind of a few days that found the 20-year-old forward heading out to get sushi with Ovechkin and a few other new teammates, as he readied himself to jump into the NHL with the Capitals, who are in the midst of both the race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Presidents' Trophy and Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

Ovechkin has 890, four from tying Gretzky and five from breaking the record.

"Just to go to dinner with those guys and meet all those guys, really just trying to embrace the moment, spend quality time with those guys," Leonard said. "Not a lot of time you're getting to go to dinner with one of the greats, so just trying to embrace it."

Less than 24 hours after Leonard signed his entry-level contract, a three-year deal with an average annual value of $950,000, and less than 48 hours from Boston College losing to Denver in the NCAA Regional Final on Sunday, knocking the Eagles out before the Frozen Four, Leonard had already broken bread with his new teammates and is set to make his debut against the host Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1).

"It's been a dream come true, meeting all the guys and really looking forward to tonight," said Leonard, who was selected by Washington with the No. 8 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Not only was Leonard set to make his debut as a top-six forward on a top contender for the Stanley Cup, he was set to make his debut in a familiar rink, a place he contended for the Beanpot Tournament in for Boston College, in his home state of Massachusetts. Enough friends and family were headed to TD Garden for the game that he couldn't figure out the number, including all of his BC teammates.

"Just going out there for a morning skate and just thinking about being here at BC, and then now turn the page and being a pro," Leonard said. "It's pretty weird to think about, but it's pretty cool."

During the morning's skate, he and Ovechkin swapped sticks for a moment. Ovechkin, though, wasn't pleased with what he felt. As he put it, "It's too whippy. He's 80 [flex]."

But he did have words of advice for his newest teammate.