Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan Hartman signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

Hartman is entering the final year of a three-year, $5.1 million contract ($1.7 million AAV) he signed with the Wild on April 22, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 29-year-old forward had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 59 regular-season games last season and five points (two goals, three assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In four seasons with the Wild, Hartman has 144 points (65 goals, 79 assists) in 261 regular-season games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 22 playoff games.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 30 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Hartman has 233 points (107 goals, 126 assists) in 506 regular-season games with the Wild, Nashville Predators and Blackhawks, and 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 35 playoff games.

The Wild signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract ($4.125 million AAV) and forward Marcus Foligno to a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million AAV) on Sept. 29.

"We're hoping [Hartman is] next and it's looking good," Foligno said that day. "I mean, I think he's another big part of the puzzle. He's a great player for us and when he's healthy, he's tremendous with those those two, Kirill and 'Zuccy'. That's part of the core that we want to stick around here. We've built it and we want to see it through."

That same day, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said signing Hartman, who forms the top line with Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov, was a priority. Kaprizov signed a five-year, $45 million contract on Sept. 21, 2021, that runs through the 2025-26 season.

"We're in discussions with Ryan," Guerin said. "Things are going there. Just because it doesn't get done today doesn't mean we're in any trouble. … I think everybody knows how I feel about 'Hartsy,' too. He's an identity guy for us. These two deals (Zuccarello and Foligno) just came together real fast. We'll continue to talk to Hartsy and whether it's today, tomorrow or a week from now, hopefully we can get it done keep Ryan here. He's a good player for us and a good guy. Hopefully we can get that done."

NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce contributed to this report

