Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild

Marcus Foligno signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

Foligno is entering the final year of a three-year, $9.3 million contract ($3.1 million AAV) he signed with the Wild on Jan 12, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 32-year-old forward had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) and led the Wild in penalty minutes (97) and hits (237) in 65 games last season. He had one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In six seasons with the Wild, Foligno has 156 points (67 goals, 89 assists) and 415 penalty minutes in 396 regular-season games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 playoff games. He has been an alternate captains ince the 2021-22 season.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Foligno has 272 points (116 goals, 156 assists) and 749 penalty minutes in 743 regular-season games with the Wild and Sabres.

The Wild also signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract ($4.125 million AAV) on Friday.

Zuccarello, 36, is entering the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million AAV) he signed with the Wild on July 1, 2019, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He had 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists) in 78 games with the Wild last season, leading them in assists and finishing second on the team in points behind Kirill Kaprizov (75). Zuccarello had five points (two goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.