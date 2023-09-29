Zuccarello signs 2-year, $8.25 million contract with Wild

Mats Zuccarello signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4.125 million.

Zuccarello is entering the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million AAV) and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 36-year-old forward had 67 points (22 goals, 45 assists) in 78 games with the Wild last season, leading them in assists and finishing second on the team in points behind Kirill Kaprizov (75). Zuccarello had five points (two goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"He's a great player," Kaprizov said. "He helps all the time ... and you look at him and you can learn a lot (with) his skill and his process and his style. He's a great guy. He helps not just in hockey but outside hockey. Any questions, he always helps you. ... He's a fun guy."

In his four seasons with the Wild, he has 218 points (72 goals, 146 assists) in 255 regular-season games and Minnesota has qualified for the playoffs in each.

On Thursday, Wild owner Craig Leopold said Zuccarello's relationship with hie linemate Kaprizov was an important factor in resigning him.

"It does. Everything comes into play," Leopold said. "Their chemistry is so good, they work hard at it, they trust each other. I wouldn't be honest if i didn't tell you that's an important part of why he's important to our team, because they have a lot of chemistry together, and you want to keep those guys together."

Signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent on Mat 26, 2010, Zuccarello has 573 points (186 goals, 387 assists) in 766 regular-season games with the Wild, Dallas Stars and Rangers and 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists) in 96 playoff games.